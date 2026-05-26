Neighbourhood Guarantee – LGA response

Cllr Louise Gittins, Local Government Association Chair, responded to the Government’s announcement of a Neighbourhood Guarantee to improve villages, towns and cities

“We have long-called for action to address the unsustainable cost pressures in children’s social care and greater powers for councils to shape thriving local communities.

“Councils share the Government’s ambition to ensure vulnerable children receive the care and support they deserve, while tackling excessive profiteering in parts of the children’s placement market, which has placed huge financial strain on local authorities.

“Meaningful devolution, backed by sufficient and sustainable funding for councils, is key to giving communities greater control over local priorities, from regenerating high streets to improving neighbourhood services.

“We are encouraged by the Government’s focus on neighbourhoods and place, and will work with them to secure the additional funding that is needed. Local leaders know their places best, and with the right powers and resources, councils can deliver the change residents want to see.”