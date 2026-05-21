Neighbourhood Guarantee to improve villages, towns and cities

Communities are set to benefit from clear expectations around the level of public services they should expect to see in their area, under bold changes announced today (21 May).

Key issues that matter to local people – from cleaner streets, filled in potholes and other vital public services communities rely on – will come under a Neighbourhood Guarantee for the first time.

Local leaders – who already feel passionately about the issues communities care about – will be asked to work closely with central government to meet these expectations and deliver real, tangible change people can see and feel.

The government is also bringing forward more measures to put power back into the hands of communities, ensure local public services are working for people not private companies, and give local leaders the tools to deliver real change.

New Community Power Pilots will see councils, community groups and residents co-design local services so everyone has a voice in tackling the issues affecting them. The government will also crack down on profiteering by private companies providing services to councils – particularly those supporting vulnerable children in care.

And action will be taken to tackle the proliferation of vape shops and gambling premises on high streets, and in a boost for regional growth, mayors are being given more powers including to approve major transport projects in their area.

These reforms build on measures including the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Act and the £5.8 billion Pride in Place programme, to shift power from Westminster back to communities ensuring tangible change can be seen and felt on the ground.

Communities Secretary Steve Reed said:

People want to live in neighbourhoods where streets are clean and safe, the high street is vibrant, and core public services are available. But too often this isn’t what happens.

The Government’s new Neighbourhood Guarantee sets minimum standards local people can expect to see and hold public services to account. And if things don’t improve, there are new powers to force change. This is all about showing respect for the places people call home.

Community Power Pilots

Community Power Pilots will launch in up to 25 areas across the country, covering services like early years provision, youth services and community safety, tailored to what local people actually need.

Local people will work alongside councils to find solutions to the challenges that have long held their neighbourhoods back.

For example, residents will be invited to design what services they want to see in their park or community hub based on the needs of their community.

Profiteering crackdown

The government is taking decisive action to root out profiteering by private companies exploiting public services. That is why we have just legislated to have the powers to introduce and enforce a profit cap.

Wider reforms will drive down profiteering across the children’s social care market by fixing the broken placements system and putting children first, including expanding fostering, supporting families earlier and ensuring residential care is only used when necessary.

We will not flinch from capping the profits of private providers placing vulnerable children in care if required.

Vape shops and gambling premises

The state of the local high street is one of the ways people measure whether the country is going backwards or forwards.

Where once there were shops and restaurants and people, now there are vape shops, bookies, and barbers shops with no customers. In one area of Manchester, there are now 51 vape shops across just two streets.

We all know some can help smokers to quit, but this is clearly more than anyone could ever need or use.

People are sick to the back teeth of their towns and cities being dominated by these shops, against the will of local people. Councillors want to take action but simply don’t have the power.

And so often these adult gaming centres are clustered in deprived areas. We have already brought forward Gambling Impact Assessments to allow councils to limit the number of gambling premises in their areas.

And now we’re giving councils new powers to restrict certain shops on the high street, take over empty shops, and use the spaces to run services or activities or businesses.

This comes hot on the heels of the Home Office’s High Street Organised Crime Unit, which will target organised crime operating out of businesses including vape stores and barbers.

Powers for mayors

Following the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Act which gave mayors a new Right to Request powers and funding, the government is today signing off a series of new power transfers.

This includes granting mayors the power to make decisions on Transport and Works Act Orders within their own areas, which will allow them to get on with building new public transport like tram networks.

In addition, the government will work in partnership with the Mayor of Liverpool City Region to trial a new place-led approach to drive up school standards and, alongside Deputy Mayors for Health in Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire.

Right to Manage

The same commitment to giving people control over their lives is also being extended to the places people call home, including through the Renters Rights’ Act and our commonhold and leasehold reforms.

Too many social housing residents still pay high service charges while receiving poor service from councils and contractors.

The government is committed to Right to Manage, and is progressing the review of the process to make it easier for social housing residents to take control, just as the Blenheim Gardens estate in Brixton was transformed when they did.

We are also making it safer to operate and more straightforward for landlords to oversee, and will also deliver within this parliament the law commission recommendations on leasehold right to manage.

Together, all these measures shift power from Whitehall to communities, councils and mayors — delivering visible, tangible change people can see and feel in every neighbourhood.

For more information:

Neighbourhood Guarantee

People will be able to monitor whether the guarantee is being met in their area through new published data on the Local Outcomes Framework platform.

Profiteering crackdown