Welsh Government
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Neonatal units strengthen support for parents’ voices in care
Every neonatal unit in Wales is engaged with the Bliss Baby Charter, which puts families at the centre of their baby’s care.
- all neonatal units in Wales are now engaged with the Bliss Baby Charter, either having achieved bronze accreditation, or submitted for assessment
- the Bliss Baby Charter means neonatal teams treat parents as essential partners, involving them in decisions about their baby's care
- bilingual resources and tailored support are being developed to help all families take part in their baby's care
Every year, around 2,800 premature and sick babies in Wales need neonatal care. For their families, this can be one of the hardest experiences they ever face, often involving weeks or months in hospital alongside the pressures of daily life.
Following the Bliss Baby Charter means neonatal teams treat parents as essential partners in their baby’s care, supporting them to be involved in decisions.
Since the Welsh Government awarded Bliss almost £100,000 in September 2025 to run a national improvement programme, every neonatal unit in Wales has achieved bronze accreditation or submitted for assessment.
1 unit has already reached silver level, with 3 more preparing to follow. These achievements recognise the effort, commitment and collaboration of teams across Wales in putting families at the centre of their baby’s care.
The neonatal unit at Prince Charles Hospital recently achieved bronze accreditation by making significant improvements to facilities that ease the pressures on families during an already difficult time.
The unit has a reclining chair by each bedside so parents can comfortably spend time with their babies, as well as offering meal vouchers to take away some of the everyday pressures parents might face. Parents have access to support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Bliss is developing bilingual resources and improving access for families who face extra barriers, including distance, cost, language or disability, so that everyone gets the care they need, no matter their circumstances.
Continued funding in this financial year will support units to continue making improvements.
The Deputy Minister for Women's Health, Delyth Jewell, said:
Every baby that is born prematurely or is unwell when they’re born deserves the best possible care, and every family deserves to be treated with dignity and compassion.
This progress shows what's possible when families, clinicians and health boards work together.
We will keep listening to families and will keep supporting neonatal units to build on this progress.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/neonatal-units-strengthen-support-parents-voices-care
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