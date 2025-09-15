Crown Prosecution Service
Neo-Nazi music family sentenced for stirring up racial hatred
A father and his two adult children have been imprisoned after being found guilty of inciting racial hatred through neo-Nazi music.
Robert Talland, 59, his daughter Rosie Talland, 34, and son Stephen Talland, 36, conspired to inspire racial hatred through the production and distribution of sound recordings.
A Neo-Nazi gig in 2019 at Leeds’ Corpus Christi Catholic Club featured Nazi flags which were paraded on stage and the entire crowd, including children, performed the Nazi salute.
Stephen and Rosie Talland were members of band and played at the event. They played racist songs, with references to a race war involving fighting, killing and riots.
Robert Talland ran ‘Rampage Productions’ a record label which produced and distributed music which encouraged terrorism and incited racial hatred.
All three were found guilty of conspiracy to incite racial hatred at Woolwich Crown Court on June 26 and were sentenced on 11th September 2025.
Rosie and Stephen Talland were found guilty of inciting racial hatred. She was sentenced to an imprisonment of 18 months. He was sentenced to two years' imprisonment.
Robert Talland was also found guilty of providing a service which enabled others to obtain terrorist publications and possessing racially inflammatory material. His total sentence of imprisonment was five years with a one year licence period included.
Frank Ferguson, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Although people have the right to robustly communicate and exchange views, even when they may cause offence, the encouragement of terrorist acts and racist abuse are criminal offences.
"The members of this family created hateful lyrics and music as an attempt to incite racial hatred, encourage white supremacism and promote the use of serious violence.
"These were not idle fantasies but designed to encourage real world violence. Each of these defendants have received prison sentences for their hateful actions."
Building the case: music and lyrics
Although public focus is often on prosecution decisions around using drill or rap music in cases of violent crime, any lyrics or words – text messages, plays, podcasts, poems or songs – can require analysis by the CPS and police.
While drill or rap are more often discovered during an investigation after a violent incident, and then interrogated to see if they shed light on the crime itself - perhaps by displaying insider knowledge, or explaining some of the build-up if used as taunts - other music or lyrics can be crimes in themselves.
In this case prosecutors concluded that the hateful lyrics were racially charged, that they encouraged terrorism, and that they were also directly likely to lead to racial hatred being stirred up in others.
- Robert Talland (DOB: 28/1/1969) of Essex was found guilty to the following five charges:
- One count of conspiracy to incite racial hatred contrary to section 1 Criminal Law Act 1977. Sentence: two years to be served consecutively/on top of:
- One count of possession of racially inflammatory material contrary to section 23 Public Order Act 1986. Sentence: Two years' imprisonment to run concurrently/at the same time as:
- Two counts of disseminating terrorist publications contrary to sections 2(1) and 2(2)(f) Terrorism Act 2006.
- Rosie Talland (DOB: 4/1/1991) of Essex was found guilty of the following two charges:
- One count of conspiracy to incite racial hatred contrary to section 1 Criminal Law Act 1977. Sentence: 18 months' imprisonment to be served concurrently/at the same time as:
- One count of inciting racial hatred contrary to section 18 Public Order Act 1986. Sentence: 18 months' imprisonment.
- Stephen Talland (DOB: 8/3/1989) of Essex was found guilty to the following two charges:
- One count of conspiracy to incite racial hatred contrary to section 1 Criminal Law Act 1977. Sentence: two years' imprisonment to be served concurrently/at the same time on both offences
- One count of inciting racial hatred contrary to section 18 Public Order Act 1986
- The CPS Counter Terrorism Division prosecutes terrorism cases. It deals with other complex casework areas including allegations of incitement to racial and religious hatred, war crimes and crimes against humanity, official secrets cases, piracy and hijacking.
