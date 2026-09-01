Nepal-China floods: what you can do to help

Information on how you can support people affected by the floods and mudslide on the Nepal-China border.

If you want to donate money to support those affected by the floods, there are trusted charities and organisations providing humanitarian relief on the ground.

Donate to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) Societies appeal in support of Nepal.

The UK government immediately announced a £5 million response package to support the most urgent humanitarian needs in Nepal.

Donating essential supplies

One of the best ways to help is by donating cash through trusted charities and aid organisations, rather than donating goods. Cash can be transferred quickly to areas where it is needed, and individuals and aid organisations can use it to buy what is most needed.

Unsolicited donations of goods, although well-meant, can obstruct supply chains and delay more urgent life-saving assistance from getting through. If you wish to donate goods, check with charities and community groups. They will have lists of items they need.

Making your donations safely

Charities with experience of responding to disasters are best placed to reach victims on the ground. There are some simple steps you can take to ensure your money is safe and being used effectively: