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Nepal’s floods put the global loss and damage system to the test
EXPERT COMMENT
Nepal’s recovery from August’s catastrophic glacial flood will test the efficiency of the UN’s Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage. It will also resurface questions about the responsibilities of the greatest carbon emitters.
On 26 August 2026, a glacial disaster high in the Himalayas sent a wall of meltwater and debris tearing through Nepal’s Bhotekoshi and Rasuwa region at speeds of nearly 188 km per hour. The flood has claimed over 1400 lives, with thousands still missing.
Nepal is experiencing the consequences of a warming cryosphere, with accelerated glacier melt that could undermine the long-term security of a water source on which millions of people depend.
The country only contributes around 0.1 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Yet its people are on the front lines of climate change impacts, as glacial retreat reshapes the Himalayan landscape. Early estimates of the cost of reconstruction are $4 to 5 billion, around a tenth of Nepal’s GDP.
Nepal’s government has appealed to the UN’s Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD) for help. But that can only provide a fraction of the funds required. As a result, Nepal has raised the responsibility of the world’s largest carbon emitters and will bring the issue to the forefront of November’s COP31 climate summit in Turkey.
In this respect, Nepal’s recovery will stress-test bigger questions: How far is it possible to establish whether climate change was a contributing factor to a disaster? Can international climate finance mechanisms deliver urgent help to countries facing imminent, irreparable losses? And what more should the world’s greatest emitters be doing to help countries like Nepal?
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/10/nepals-floods-put-global-loss-and-damage-system-test
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