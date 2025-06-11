A drug dealing nephew has been found guilty of murdering and kidnapping his uncle over stolen money as well as for drug trafficking offences.

Tahir Syed, 42, has been convicted (9 June 2025) for murder, and conspiracy to kidnap at Leeds Crown Court and connected drug supply offences. Syed had earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess criminal money.

The West Yorkshire police investigation and subsequent prosecution review uncovered that Asghar Badshah had been kidnapped on 30th November 2019 and tortured for information. It was his nephew, Tahir Syed, who organised the abduction and was the leading figure in the interrogation and violence meted out to his uncle.

It is believed that the reason for his kidnapping and torture which led to the death of Asghar Badshah was over stolen drug money that Syed felt he was owed.

In a disused building, Asghar Badshah suffered from numerous blunt force trauma injuries to his head and body. Asghar Badshah’s body was discovered a month later concealed in a safe in the basement of the building.

The CPS’s Extradition Unit was instrumental in helping to get Syed back from Turkey to face these serious criminal charges.



Julian Briggs of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Tahir Syed was a significant player in the international drug trafficking trade of cocaine and heroin. He was a seasoned criminal with extensive networks in this country and abroad.

“His operation was worth millions of pounds and even family ties did not prevent him from becoming a ruthless killer.

“The horrible and violent death of Asghar Badshah was not just about money but about protecting Syed’s reputation as a renowned international drug trafficker.

“We will be seeking legal proceedings against the defendant’s criminally earned monies and assets.”

