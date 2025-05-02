Nephrops Stunning & Tailing Prototype

The Fisheries and Seafood Scheme (FaSS) has supported the development of an innovative onboard machine to electrically stun and tail nephrops, improving animal welfare and working conditions in the UK scampi supply chain.

Key facts

Applicant name: Fisheries Innovation & Sustainability (FIS)

Location: England

Type of project: Onboard innovation, animal welfare, seafood processing efficiency

Project value: £205,000

Grant value: £100,000

Date awarded: July 2024

Project details

This project was led by Fisheries Innovation & Sustainability (FIS), a coalition of seafood leaders championing precompetitive, problem-solving innovation across UK fisheries.

With support from the Fisheries and Seafood Scheme, this collaboration between seafood processors Whitby Seafoods and Young’s Seafood, retailers Sainsbury’s and M&S, seafood tech experts Optimar, and academics from the University of Stirling successfully designed, built and tested a prototype onboard stunning and tailing machine.

The ability to stun and tail nephrops (langoustines) at sea represents a step forward for the UK’s seafood sector – improving crew working conditions, meeting new animal welfare expectations, and reducing costs. Economic modelling by Seafish concluded that developing such equipment could bring real efficiency benefits for the fleet.

This prototype has now been successfully trialled on an English-owned nephrops trawler, proving it can withstand the harsh conditions of commercial fishing while operating as expected. The project has broken new ground even by global standards, demonstrating the potential for automation in challenging onboard environments.

Kara Brydson, Executive Director at Fisheries Innovation & Sustainability, yesterday said:

This was our first time applying for FaSS, and we were tackling a tough challenge – bringing together processors, retailers, equipment manufacturers and academics to solve a longstanding issue in nephrops fisheries. The FaSS team understood the complexity of English seafood supply chains and supported us to deliver a truly groundbreaking prototype that could benefit the entire UK scampi sector.

Project outcomes

Successful development of a working prototype of an onboard electrical stunning and tailing machine for nephrops.

First-time collaboration across the UK scampi supply chain – from vessel operators to processors and major retailers.

Proof of concept trial demonstrating the machine’s durability and effectiveness under real-world commercial fishing conditions.

Academic input from the University of Stirling to monitor performance, welfare outcomes and practical application.

Raised industry readiness to meet new animal welfare standards for crustacean handling at sea.

Supported outcomes

De-risked the cost of developing and testing innovative, pre-competitive seafood technology.

Improved potential for humane animal handling across nephrops fisheries.

Strengthened collaboration between seafood businesses, fostering shared innovation.

Advanced the conversation on automation and welfare in seafood production.

Positioned English seafood supply chains to better meet future market and regulatory expectations.

This case study demonstrates the legacy of the FaSS in supporting England’s catching, aquaculture and processing sectors, as well as enabling projects that are improving the marine environment. It also supports MMOs commitment to ensuring a prosperous, innovative and sustainable future for the fishing industry.

