NEPO 2025: Our three-year strategy

NEPO has developed an ambitious three-year strategy which aims to meet the challenges and opportunities that the North East faces, by delivering progressive procurement outcomes through innovative solutions.

NEPO 2025 focusses on four strategic themes:

maximising social value outcomes for the North East

being an exemplar of best practice through our portfolio of nationally-available procurement solutions

harnessing technology and innovation

providing the leadership needed to ensure that procurement achieves positive outcomes

Underpinning the strategy is our ethos ‘Procuring for you’, which means that we put you at the heart of everything we do. Whether you are a procurement professional, a supplier or a service-user we take a consultative approach to deliver procurement solutions that will meet your requirements.

Nicola Shelley, Managing Director at NEPO, explains further:

“Over the past four years, NEPO has delivered positive and tangible outcomes right across the North East. We have created and sustained local jobs, apprenticeships have started, and local suppliers have won contracts. Underpinning all of this, we have delivered a significant return on investment of £23m to our Member Authorities and £215m of social value commitments. We have now developed a new ambitious three-year strategy, NEPO 2025, which will help the North East to deliver economic growth, tackle environmental challenges, deliver sustainable procurement whilst ensuring value for money is achieved. Through this strategy, we will provide the leadership needed to ensure that procurement can make a big difference, and help the region deliver in the short, medium, and long term.”

Want to find out more? Watch the full interview with Nicola.