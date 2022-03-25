NEPO 2025: Providing leadership

Over the next three years, NEPO will provide the leadership needed to help the wider public sector achieve its ambitions.

A key part of our strategy is ensuring that public sector procurement attracts and retains talented people. Working in procurement is an excellent career choice, it offers variety, development opportunities and a fulfilling career. Now, NEPO wants to share that message with the wider world, so that we attract skilled and enthusiastic people into the public sector.

Nurturing new talent is just one aspect of our approach, we know that it takes a good employer to create the right culture for a team to innovate and thrive. That’s why NEPO empowers its team members to contribute new ideas and shape the strongest service that we possibly can for our members.

Our three-year strategy will also see us work with new markets to amplify the benefits of our procurement solutions, whilst also exposing our talented suppliers to new customers and opportunities. Stay tuned for our exciting plans to create a trading vehicle that will allow private sector organisations to also join our buying community.

Want to know more? Watch Steven Sinclair, Procurement & Commercial Director at NEPO, explain further https://youtu.be/I85wNq4VPWk