NEPO
|Printable version
NEPO 2025: Providing leadership
Over the next three years, NEPO will provide the leadership needed to help the wider public sector achieve its ambitions.
A key part of our strategy is ensuring that public sector procurement attracts and retains talented people. Working in procurement is an excellent career choice, it offers variety, development opportunities and a fulfilling career. Now, NEPO wants to share that message with the wider world, so that we attract skilled and enthusiastic people into the public sector.
Nurturing new talent is just one aspect of our approach, we know that it takes a good employer to create the right culture for a team to innovate and thrive. That’s why NEPO empowers its team members to contribute new ideas and shape the strongest service that we possibly can for our members.
Our three-year strategy will also see us work with new markets to amplify the benefits of our procurement solutions, whilst also exposing our talented suppliers to new customers and opportunities. Stay tuned for our exciting plans to create a trading vehicle that will allow private sector organisations to also join our buying community.
Want to know more? Watch Steven Sinclair, Procurement & Commercial Director at NEPO, explain further https://youtu.be/I85wNq4VPWk
Original article link: https://www.nepo.org/news-and-events/nepo-2025-providing-leadership
|
Latest News from
NEPO
NEPO’s social value ambitions17/03/2022 14:15:00
NEPO’s three-year strategy includes ambitious plans to ensure that the millions spent through public procurement creates value within the local economy, positively impacting our communities and the environment.
NEPO 2025: Our three-year strategy10/03/2022 11:15:00
NEPO has developed an ambitious three-year strategy which aims to meet the challenges and opportunities that the North East faces, by delivering progressive procurement outcomes through innovative solutions.
Invitation to Tender: NEPO505 Payment Card Services02/03/2022 09:15:00
NEPO has issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for a new solution covering the provision of payment card services.
NEPO417 Janitorial & Facilities Supplies awarded to Bunzl and Nationwide Hygiene Group01/03/2022 11:15:00
NEPO has awarded a framework agreement that provides UK public sector organisations with janitorial and facilities supplies.
Invitation to Tender: NEPO232 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure23/02/2022 11:15:00
NEPO has issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for a new solution to support the North East’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI).
NEPO, ESPO and YPO launch partnership for financial services22/02/2022 14:15:00
NEPO is working in partnership with ESPO and YPO to offer its members access to a wide range of financial services solutions.
Construction category: Market engagement sessions18/02/2022 11:15:00
As with all of NEPO's solutions, our first step is to engage with contractors and suppliers to ensure that we are taking the right approach, that our needs are understood and that we harness potential innovations.
NEPO members launch new Supplier Incentive Programmes using NEPO521 Early Payment Service17/02/2022 14:15:00
Gateshead Council, Middlesbrough Council and Northumberland County Council have launched new Supplier Incentive Programmes using NEPO521 Early Payment Service.