NEPO
|Printable version
NEPO and EDF join forces to help improve lives of families in Tees Valley
Vulnerable families in Tees Valley will now be able to enjoy the newly refurbished accommodation, thanks to staff from NEPO and business energy supplier EDF.
Left to right: Callum Thompson (NEPO), Jake Pattison (NEPO), Georgia Smith (NEPO), Laura Kyle (NEPO), Pete Fear (EDF), Hannah Nelson (NEPO), Adam Gallagher (NEPO), Andrea Cellini (NEPO), James Lusby (EDF)
Parent and Child Together North East (PACTNE) provides accommodation at Eagle House offers physical and emotional wellbeing for families struggling with ongoing health challenges, homelessness, domestic violence and a variety of other reasons.
Located in a beautiful rural setting on the edge of Darlington, the three-acre site offers six log cabin homes for vulnerable families from across Tees Valley, Hartlepool, Darlington and North Yorkshire, as well as intensive support, relevant training and counselling.
Organised by NEPO’s sole energy supplier, a total of 11 volunteers from EDF and NEPO helped renovate the site with tree planting, path building, garden tidying and decorating.
James Lusby, service development manager at EDF, yesterday said:
“We believe in generating good relationships with our customers, and part of that is giving back to the community through social value activities like we have carried out here at PACTNE.”
Social value is an important part of NEPO’s procurement process, ensuring suppliers offer additional value as part of their bids. This takes many different forms including offering training, apprenticeships, as well as community volunteering days.
Keith Lamb, social value and supplier coordinator at NEPO, yesterday said:
“Social value is included in our procurement processes to ensure that public funding that is distributed through those contracts achieves improvements and benefits to the communities, individuals and environment of our region. It’s been fantastic to volunteer with PACTNE today, especially when you can see first hand the impact they are making on local families.”
Established in 2016, PACTNE is an innovative supporting housing charity that is committed to assisting vulnerable families to stay together and thrive.
Trevor Birtle, chair of trustees at PACTNE, yesterday said:
“We house families who are vulnerable for lots of different reasons and need intensive support for a period of time. The results have been great, many families have gone back into the community feeling so much stronger after staying here. EDF and NEPO have helped make a big impact to improve our on-site facilities for the families who reside here, in a short space of time. It’s very much appreciated.”
Find out more about the work PACTNE does here.
Find out more about our Electricity Solution
Original article link: https://www.nepo.org/news-events/nepo-and-edf-join-forces-to-help-improve-lives-of-families-in-tees-valley
|
Latest News from
NEPO
NEPO Supplier Partnership Programme launched to help regional suppliers win public sector opportunities22/11/2023 09:15:00
A new support programme is available to businesses across the region, focussed on helping them find and win more opportunities to supply the public sector with goods and services.
NEPO branches out to help plant Great Northumberland Forest20/11/2023 16:15:00
More than 300 tree saplings have been planted in Northumberland by local procurement organisation NEPO and business water supplier Wave.
NEPO retrofit solutions perfect for decarbonisation funding13/10/2023 12:25:00
Public sector organisations that are bidding for decarbonisation funding are encouraged to get in touch with NEPO to find out what retrofit solutions could help them reach their net-zero ambitions.
Over £1,000 raised for charity of the year as NEPO team ‘cleans up’ in the Tough Mudder challenge05/10/2023 11:25:00
A team of fitness fanatics from North East Procurement Organisation (NEPO) has raised £1,000 by taking part in a ‘Tough Mudder’ for Anxious Minds, its 2023 charity of the year.
NEPO and Bunzl Greenham team up to clean beach25/09/2023 11:15:00
The NEPO team rolled up their sleeves to help supplier Bunzl Greenham clean up unwanted litter on the Durham Heritage Coast.
NEPO suppliers offer support to those affected by RAAC14/09/2023 15:15:15
North East procurement specialist, NEPO, is working with contracted suppliers to offer solutions to establishments affected by Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).
NEPO offer support to closed schools in the North East07/09/2023 11:15:00
NEPO are available to support the establishments unfortunately affected by potentially dangerous concrete (RAAC) to offer our services in any way possible.
From grass to glass: local dairy farm educates North East school children27/07/2023 11:15:00
Pupils from Harton Primary School were recently given exclusive tours of Village Farm, Mordon, and Embleton Hall Dairies, Wingate, to learn how their school milk makes its way from the farm to their classroom.