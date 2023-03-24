NEPO and Oxygen Finance support Gateshead Warm Spaces

NEPO has teamed up with their early payment service supplier, Oxygen Finance, to provide free multi-purpose chargers for Gateshead Council’s Warm Spaces.

The donated equipment will be shared across Gateshead Council’s network of Warm Spaces, for visitors to keep their mobile phones and other devices topped up.

Michael Walker, Poverty Lead at Gateshead Council, explains further:

“We are incredibly grateful to Oxygen Finance for its donation. We have over 100 dedicated Warm Spaces across Gateshead, where local people can receive a warm welcome from our staff and volunteers. This is all part of ensuring people and families are given practical support during the cost-of-living crisis.”

Keith Lamb, Social Value & Supplier Coordinator at NEPO, added:

“Public sector procurement has a vital role to play in ensuring every pound of public spending delivers more for our communities. “At NEPO we have embedded social value into the procurement process so that bidders set out their commitments across a range of areas, such as job creation, apprenticeships, carbon reduction and charitable donations. In 2022, NEPO’s procurement activity generated social value commitments worth £2.3 million, which shows the huge potential for public sector contracts to deliver positive outcomes for the communities we serve.”

Stuart Nichols, Business Engagement Director at Oxygen Finance, said: