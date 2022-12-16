NEPO Business Club: Bid-Writing Masterclass (Jan - March)

Learn how to successfully compete for public sector opportunities.

This online session will help you to get expertly prepared to bid for public sector opportunities. Our full day session will focus on the quality of your bids and how to gain the most impact within tight word counts. This will help you build compelling bids whatever the bidding process or structure.

Our masterclass will:

Help you fully understand the requirement and what public sector buyers want

Help you understand how to make your bid stand out

Help you understand the client

Help you identify and build on your key tendering strengths

Who would attend?

Anyone interested in doing business with the public sector.

Who’s delivering the event?

Our event will be led by Matthew Walker from Executive Compass. Matthew has supported bidders across the UK secure billions of pounds in contract awards. In the last 12 months, the team has helped businesses secure over £5bn worth of public and private sector contracts.

The session is repeated over three dates to maximise opportunities to participate: