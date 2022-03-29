NEPO
|Printable version
NEPO Business Club: Your Route to Success (Wed 30 March)
About this event
- Your Route to Success
- Wednesday 30th April
- Online via Zoom
The public sector spends around £350 billion each year on goods and services – and is continually looking for new suppliers.
Your Route to Success is an online event for all suppliers that are looking to supply the public sector. Whether you’re currently supplying the public sector or looking to start supplying our event will help you.
Regardless of your organisation’s size or sector, there are opportunities for you. With the right preparation and approach, you can win contracts locally, regionally, and nationally.
What's it all about?
You will get a better understanding of the opportunities that are available, where to find them and how you can get prepared.
- An understanding of the public sector market and how it works
- An understanding of where to find the right opportunities for you
- An understanding of the right approach
- Insight on where to find opportunities and follow the money
- Tips on targeting lower value work, subcontracting, and working with others
- A step-by-step guide on how you can prepare for success
Who should attend?
Anyone interested in doing business with the public sector.
Who's delivering the event?
Our event will be led by Garry Stone, Director of B2B North. Garry has helped businesses of all types and sizes win millions of pounds of contracts and tenders across the region. As a business owner, Garry understands the challenges and issues from a practical perspective.
Click here to register your free place.
Original article link: https://www.nepo.org/news-and-events/nepo-business-club-your-route-to-success-wed-30-march
|
Latest News from
NEPO
NEPO 2025: Providing leadership25/03/2022 14:38:00
Over the next three years, NEPO will provide the leadership needed to help the wider public sector achieve its ambitions.
NEPO’s social value ambitions17/03/2022 14:15:00
NEPO’s three-year strategy includes ambitious plans to ensure that the millions spent through public procurement creates value within the local economy, positively impacting our communities and the environment.
NEPO 2025: Our three-year strategy10/03/2022 11:15:00
NEPO has developed an ambitious three-year strategy which aims to meet the challenges and opportunities that the North East faces, by delivering progressive procurement outcomes through innovative solutions.
Invitation to Tender: NEPO505 Payment Card Services02/03/2022 09:15:00
NEPO has issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for a new solution covering the provision of payment card services.
NEPO417 Janitorial & Facilities Supplies awarded to Bunzl and Nationwide Hygiene Group01/03/2022 11:15:00
NEPO has awarded a framework agreement that provides UK public sector organisations with janitorial and facilities supplies.
Invitation to Tender: NEPO232 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure23/02/2022 11:15:00
NEPO has issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for a new solution to support the North East’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI).
NEPO, ESPO and YPO launch partnership for financial services22/02/2022 14:15:00
NEPO is working in partnership with ESPO and YPO to offer its members access to a wide range of financial services solutions.
Construction category: Market engagement sessions18/02/2022 11:15:00
As with all of NEPO's solutions, our first step is to engage with contractors and suppliers to ensure that we are taking the right approach, that our needs are understood and that we harness potential innovations.