NEPO, ESPO and YPO combine their expertise in new financial services partnership

NEPO, ESPO and YPO have launched a collaborative partnership to meet the UK public sector’s financial service requirements.

By working together, the three buying organisations will combine their expertise and buying power to deliver procurement solutions that provide choice, deliver value and harness innovation for contracting authorities across the public sector.

The first collaborative offering is NEPO505 Payment Card Services, a framework agreement covering prepaid payments and corporate payments. NEPO led the procurement of NEPO505 and conducted intensive market consultation to help shape a fit-for-purpose procurement solution.

NEPO505 Payment Card Services launched in September 2022 and features the following suppliers, accessed by either direct award or via further competition:

Prepaid Card Accounts: EML Payments, Allpay Limited

Commercial Procurement Cards: Lloyds Bank, National Westminster Bank

The partnership will extend its joint offering over the coming months, with NEPO leading the procurement of solutions for banking services and digital payments.

Steven Sinclair, procurement & commercial director at NEPO, recently said:

“Hundreds of public sector organisations already access procurement solutions developed by NEPO, ESPO and YPO. By working together, we will ensure our colleagues across the public sector have access to financial services that truly reflect their requirements. Our shared ambition will see the delivery of best-in-class procurement solutions that evolve with this dynamic, business-critical sector.”

Sarah Jarvis, category buyer for corporate and financial services at YPO, added:

“We’re delighted to be entering a partnership with NEPO and ESPO to further enhance our financial services offering to the public sector. We’re committed to ensuring our customers receive appropriate and innovative procurement solutions through our frameworks. Working alongside NEPO and ESPO will allow us to continue to strengthen that offering.”

Mark Ewen, head of procurement and compliance at ESPO, recently commented:

“Financial services frameworks are notoriously tricky to procure but by sharing our resources we have been able to bring this mutual ambition to life. We are all looking forward to discussing this new solution for our public sector customers. In these challenging times, it’s very rewarding to reflect that our customers have a new opportunity to help them improve management of public funds, save money and earn rebate that may be ploughed back into front line public services.”

Find out more about NEPO505 Payment Card Services.