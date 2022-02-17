NEPO members launch new Supplier Incentive Programmes using NEPO521 Early Payment Service

Gateshead Council, Middlesbrough Council and Northumberland County Council have launched new Supplier Incentive Programmes using NEPO521 Early Payment Service.

Delivered in partnership with Oxygen Finance, NEPO521 Early Payment Service helps UK public sector organisations achieve efficiencies, whilst also supporting suppliers during challenging times. Oxygen Finance is a specialist B2B payments business and the leading provider of early payment programmes, with vast experience in this area and award-winning service.

The new Supplier Incentive Programmes will run for five years and enable the councils to pay suppliers invoices earlier, provide an accelerated invoice query resolution process, and help raise the profile of participating suppliers.

Simon Whittle, Sales Director at Oxygen Finance, yesterday said:

“These three new Supplier Incentive Programmes follow on from Oxygen being appointed to NEPO521 Early Payment Service. We’re delighted that Gateshead, Middlesbrough and Northumberland have joined our existing NEPO clients South Tyneside and Newcastle, furthering Oxygen’s considerable presence in the North East.”

Steven Sinclair, Procurement & Commercial Director at NEPO, added:

“We are delighted that five of our members have launched Supplier Incentive Programmes with Oxygen Finance, the sole supplier of our UK-wide framework agreement. These programmes help address challenges faced by both the public sector and its supply chain, by driving efficiencies and supporting improved cashflow.”

The announcement follows the decision earlier in the year by Bristol City Council to launch their early payment programme, and the successful five-year renewal of similar programmes by South Tyneside and Croydon Councils in the summer.

Click here to find out more about NEPO521 Early Payment Service.