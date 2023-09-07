NEPO
|Printable version
NEPO offer support to closed schools in the North East
NEPO are available to support the establishments unfortunately affected by potentially dangerous concrete (RAAC) to offer our services in any way possible.
We understand that each establishment has a unique set of needs, and our team are on hand to help you through every step of the process. NEPO are committed to working with establishments to discuss support that you might need, and provide you with advice and guidance to undertake a compliant procurement process. Should you feel you require support, please feel free to contact Jane Turner Construction Lead for assistance: jane.turner@nepo.org
NEPO are a well-established public buying organisation, in which our solutions are devised by public sector bodies having a complimentary portfolio of fully compliant solutions available that you may be interested in when the time is right. We have listed them below, with a brief explanation of what they offer.
NEPO207 Construction Works National
This solution offers construction works for any value. There is a wide range of contractors from small local companies to larger nationals.
NEPO212 Support Services for the Development of Built Environment North East
Through this framework, you can access consultants to provide surveys, project management, cost consultancy, designers and architects among others.
NEPO221 Demolition and Asbestos Surveying North East
This solution includes a range of suppliers who provide both specialist and standard demolition services to all sizes of organisations.
NEPO222 Aggregates & Concrete North East
This framework offers the direct provision of aggregates and concrete to any site within the North East. There are delivery and collection options available.
NEPO219 Building Materials National
This framework includes a modular build lot, which includes suppliers who can provide modular building to your sites for an agreed time to enable you to continue to deliver services.
We have approached our supplier base to ask them to provide us with their capability to assist you and we are formulating this information to be able to react quickly to your needs and direct you to suppliers who can help you via our NEPO frameworks.
Please do not hesitate to get in touch with any questions you may have.
|
Latest News from
NEPO
From grass to glass: local dairy farm educates North East school children27/07/2023 11:15:00
Pupils from Harton Primary School were recently given exclusive tours of Village Farm, Mordon, and Embleton Hall Dairies, Wingate, to learn how their school milk makes its way from the farm to their classroom.
New £800 million Construction Framework Will Deliver Infrastructure Ambitions17/07/2023 11:15:00
NEPO has launched a new £800m Construction Framework to deliver the North East and UK’s infrastructure ambitions.
Open Scoops Digital Service Delivery Award06/06/2023 14:15:00
NEPO has scooped the award for Digital Service Delivery at the GO Awards for its Open e-procurement platform.
£27 million of social value commitments secured in last 12 months15/05/2023 11:15:00
Since 2017 social value has been embedded in everything that NEPO does. This has helped ensure that new jobs have been created, apprenticeships have been started and supply chains have been supported through extra spending.
In Conversation With Jenny Robins12/05/2023 14:15:00
NEPO works in partnership with North East local authorities to procure high-value or strategically important procurement solutions.
We are finalists in the National GO Awards 2023!24/04/2023 14:15:00
NEPO are pleased to have been recognised as finalists across 7 categories in the National GO Awards 2023.
Market Consultation: NEPO232 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure20/04/2023 15:15:15
NEPO has invited suppliers to participate in market consultation activity, to help shape a new procurement solution to enable longer-term investment in the regional electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI).
Two North East local authorities trial HVO in diesel engines30/03/2023 14:15:00
Your NRG, sole supplier NEPO307 Liquid Fuels, is trialling the supply of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel at Northumberland County Council and Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council to power a number of street sweepers and refuse collection vehicles.