NEPO recognised in Social Value Awards 2022 shortlist
We are finalists in the National Social Value Awards 2022!
NEPO is delighted to announce that our national Electricity framework has been shortlisted for the Best Public Sector Project Award in this year's Social Value Awards.
The award entry focusses on how social value has been embedded in NEPO301 Electricity to secure environmental and economic benefits for local communities.
Winners will be announced during an award ceremony taking place on Wednesday 27 April 2022.
Congratulations and good luck to NEPO's Energy Team!
The Social Value Awards is an annual celebration of innovation and leadership in social value. Click here to view the full list of finalists.
Original article link: https://www.nepo.org/news-and-events/nepo-recognised-in-national-social-value-awards-2022
