NEPO scoops National Social Value Award

NEPO have been crowned winners of the Best Public Sector Project Award at the National Social Value Awards 2022.

The National Social Value Awards took place on Wednesday 27 April 2022 at a ceremony showcasing innovation and leadership in social value.

The award entry celebrated the social value achievements of NEPO301 Electricity; a national procurement solution that allows UK public sector bodies to access low-carbon electricity. Delivered by sole supplier EDF Energy, NEPO301 Electricity has secured social value commitments worth over £70,000.

Nicola Shelley, Managing Director at NEPO, yesterday said

“We are delighted to have been presented with this national award, especially given the outstanding competition that we faced. NEPO works closely with North East local authorities to ensure that social value is embedded across the breadth of our procurement activity. “Our strong partnership built with EDF Energy has resulted in positive and tangible outcomes, including a wide range of energy efficiency initiatives and supporting local skills and employment in the region.”

NEPO301 Electricity is available for use by the UK public sector via NEPO’s free of charge associate membership scheme. Visit the NEPO website to find out more and request further information.