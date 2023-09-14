NEPO suppliers offer support to those affected by RAAC

North East procurement specialist, NEPO, is working with contracted suppliers to offer solutions to establishments affected by Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).

Working alongside the Local Government Association, the Department for Business and Trade, NACF and other local authorities, NEPO issued a statement of support last week to the wider public sector affected by the safety concern.

It comes following the Government’s announcement that more than 100 schools and other public buildings were informed they would need to close or limit access due to their make-up of potentially dangerous concrete.

NEPO suppliers have now stepped forward to offer their knowledge, resources and capacity to assist any organisation seeking urgent support.

NEPO’s Construction Relationships and Partnerships Specialist, Kirstie Mactaggart, recently said:

“We are grateful to our contracted suppliers who have responded so quickly to help address the challenges posed by RAAC. Our suppliers have a wide range of experience in dealing with these challenges and can provide the support needed. “Getting the support needed at the time it is needed will help give reassurance to NEPO Member Authorities and Associate Members. Anyone looking for some support should get in touch.”

NEPO understands that each establishment has a unique set of needs, and the procurement team are on hand to help through every step of the process.

NEPO are committed to working with organisations to discuss the support that they might need, and provide advice and guidance to undertake a compliant procurement process.

NEPO Frameworks that can be used to help address the challenges of RAAC:

NEPO207 Construction Works National

This solution offers construction works for any value. There is a wide range of contractors from small local companies to larger nationals.

17 contractors have confirmed capacity and interest to assist, and have experience in carrying out similar works recently. Contractors can be appointed via direct award and are available to meet on-site to discuss requirements.

NEPO212 Support Services for the Development of Built Environment North East

Through this framework, you can access consultants to provide surveys, project management, cost consultancy, designers and architects among others.

14 suppliers are available to provide building surveys, engineering support, specific structural surveys, architectural assistance via planning applications and design. Many of these suppliers are already providing services but have all confirmed they are ready and willing to help. There is a direct award option available.

NEPO221 Demolition and Asbestos Surveying North East

This solution includes a range of suppliers who provide both specialist and standard demolition services to all sizes of organisations.

11 suppliers can provide asbestos surveys and/or demolition services as required, via further competition or direct award,

NEPO222 Aggregates & Concrete North East

This framework offers the direct provision of aggregates and concrete to any site within the North East. There are delivery and collection options available.

Two suppliers on this solution are prepared to assist in providing materials where required.

NEPO219 Building Materials National

This framework includes a modular build lot, which includes suppliers who can provide modular building to your sites for an agreed time to enable you to continue to deliver services.

For all construction related enquiries please contact, Kirstie Mactaggart at Kirstie.mactaggart@nepo.org

NEPRO3 National

In addition to our Construction frameworks, NEPRO3 can help establishments get the specialist support they need through the only Department for Education (DfE) approved framework for consultancy work in educational settings.

For NEPRO related enquiries please contact, Phil Hancock at phil.hancock@nepo.org