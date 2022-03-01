NEPO417 Janitorial & Facilities Supplies awarded to Bunzl and Nationwide Hygiene Group

NEPO has awarded a framework agreement that provides UK public sector organisations with janitorial and facilities supplies.

Solution overview

Commencing 22 May 2022, NEPO417 Janitorial & Facilities Supplies covers the following areas:

Cleaning chemicals (domestic/industrial)

Janitorial supplies

Washroom supplies

Environmentally friendly alternatives

The new solution features two suppliers awarded on a ranked basis:

How to access

North-East public sector organisations can access the framework via direct award to the 1st ranked contractor, or can use the 2nd ranked supplier if they are unable to meet their requirements.

The solution is also available for national use, whereby UK public sector organisations are able to undertake their own mini-competition for their specific requirements.

NEPO417 Janitorial & Facilities Supplies will commence on 22 May 2022 for an initial period of 24 months, with the option to extend for a further two 24-month periods.