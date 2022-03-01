NEPO
|Printable version
NEPO417 Janitorial & Facilities Supplies awarded to Bunzl and Nationwide Hygiene Group
NEPO has awarded a framework agreement that provides UK public sector organisations with janitorial and facilities supplies.
Solution overview
Commencing 22 May 2022, NEPO417 Janitorial & Facilities Supplies covers the following areas:
- Cleaning chemicals (domestic/industrial)
- Janitorial supplies
- Washroom supplies
- Environmentally friendly alternatives
The new solution features two suppliers awarded on a ranked basis:
- Bunzl (1st ranked supplier)
- Nationwide Hygiene Group (2nd ranked supplier)
How to access
North-East public sector organisations can access the framework via direct award to the 1st ranked contractor, or can use the 2nd ranked supplier if they are unable to meet their requirements.
The solution is also available for national use, whereby UK public sector organisations are able to undertake their own mini-competition for their specific requirements.
NEPO417 Janitorial & Facilities Supplies will commence on 22 May 2022 for an initial period of 24 months, with the option to extend for a further two 24-month periods.
Original article link: https://www.nepo.org/news-and-events/nepo417-janitorial-and-facilities-supplies-awarded-to-bunzl-and-nationwide-hygiene-group
|
Latest News from
NEPO
Invitation to Tender: NEPO232 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure23/02/2022 11:15:00
NEPO has issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for a new solution to support the North East’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI).
NEPO, ESPO and YPO launch partnership for financial services22/02/2022 14:15:00
NEPO is working in partnership with ESPO and YPO to offer its members access to a wide range of financial services solutions.
Construction category: Market engagement sessions18/02/2022 11:15:00
As with all of NEPO's solutions, our first step is to engage with contractors and suppliers to ensure that we are taking the right approach, that our needs are understood and that we harness potential innovations.
NEPO members launch new Supplier Incentive Programmes using NEPO521 Early Payment Service17/02/2022 14:15:00
Gateshead Council, Middlesbrough Council and Northumberland County Council have launched new Supplier Incentive Programmes using NEPO521 Early Payment Service.
DfE webinars: Using NEPRO³ to support your school’s requirements10/02/2022 12:33:00
NEPO and Bloom are working in partnership with DfE to deliver free webinars on how NEPRO³ can support schools with their maintenance and statutory testing requirements.
NEPO helps to shape a new ‘Gold Standard’ for public sector construction frameworks11/01/2022 14:15:00
NEPO has contributed to an independent review to establish a new ‘Gold Standard’ in public sector construction frameworks
NEPO and YPO launch partnership for ICT procurement06/01/2022 11:15:00
NEPO has established a partnership with YPO to offer its members access to a wide range of ICT procurement solutions.
North of Tyne Combined Authority establishes £18m Green New Deal Fund26/11/2021 11:15:00
Amber Infrastructure and the North of Tyne Combined Authority are holding a launch event hosted at The Catalyst and online for the £18m Green New Deal Fund (GNDF).