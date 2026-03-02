Innovate UK
|Printable version
NERC pivots investment in atmospheric research into new technologies
NERC is transitioning its funding of atmospheric science infrastructure to exploit more flexible, scalable and sustainable technologies.
The Facility for Airborne Atmospheric Measurements (FAAM), funded by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) and operated by the National Centre for Atmospheric Science (NCAS), will cease operations at the end of this financial year.
Following review, NERC has concluded that the aircraft no longer offers value for money to the public because of a significant increase in costs and low planned utilisation.
Future atmospheric requirements
In August 2001, the FAAM was established by NERC, the UK Met Office, and the UK university community.
Built in 1981, the aircraft is the first BAe 146 that ever flew, and it has accrued over 10,000 hours of flying time.
When in operation, the aircraft can offer around 300 hours of flying time per year, but planned utilisation is low.
The vast majority of the flying hours are used to deliver UKRI-funded research, and to date the only other significant FAAM user has been the partnership with the Met Office, which ended in 2024.
The decision to withdraw funding will save nearly £32 million over the spending review period, and avoid a further £5 million in costs.
Pivoting to innovation
The savings will be retained in UK environmental science.
NERC will invest in more adaptable and sustainable emerging atmospheric science delivery models including autonomous technology, land-based capabilities and remote sensing equipment.
Professor Louise Heathwaite, Executive Chair of NERC, said:
New technologies, including uncrewed aircraft and advanced sensors, are creating significant opportunities to deliver environmental science in more innovative and sustainable ways while ensuring better value for money.
We will now work with the research community, including NCAS, to review future atmospheric science requirements and develop a roadmap to ensure UK science has access alternative technologies.
New technologies
Gideon Henderson FRS, NERC Senior Independent Member and Professor at the
Department of Earth Sciences of University of Oxford, said:
NERC is making a sensible and carefully considered value for money decision which will allow the successful long-term future of UK atmospheric science.
Refocusing investment on cost-effective and sustainable remote and autonomous technologies will help UK scientists continue to innovate, to discover, and to deliver understanding that will improve people’s lives.
FAAM, and the teams working on it, have made significant achievements since its launch in 2001.
The facility has flown more than 10,000 hours on missions in 30 countries and supporting over 120 UK and international science projects.
This work included monitoring volcanic eruptions, collecting data on airborne pollution and conducting the UK’s first sustainable aviation fuel experiment.
This decision is part of UKRI’s commitment to ensuring long-term value for money and investing in the infrastructures and technologies that offer the greatest future impact.
Record investment in science
The government is increasing investment in science to record levels, including investing £14.5 billion in curiosity research, with funding rising over the current spending review period.
UKRI is transforming its investment model to deliver an outcome focussed approach and a mission to advance knowledge, improve lives, and drive growth.
Further information
New investments
We will work with the research community, including NCAS, to review future atmospheric science requirements and develop a roadmap to ensure UK science has access to alternative and cutting-edge technologies.
A scoping report was conducted on net zero aerial capability to better understand how best to invest in and support environmental science research using uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs).
Following this, we are continuing to work with Innovate UK to explore potential UAVs for environmental science use, including through a workshop in March.
NERC will award a £1 million grant in the 2026 to 2027 financial year, focussing on atmospheric science and autonomous capabilities as part of our pivot to new flexible research infrastructures.
Further investment will follow if this proof of concept is successful.
Why has this decision been made?
FAAM no longer offers value for money and so UKRI has decided to cease funding.
FAAM costs have risen unsustainably with planned utilisation low.
We will work with the research community, including NCAS, to review future atmospheric science requirements and develop a roadmap to ensure UK science has access to these cutting-edge developing technologies.
FAAM, and the teams working on it, have achieved a great deal, flying more than 10,000 hours on missions in 30 countries and supporting more than 120 UK and international science projects.
This includes monitoring volcanic eruptions and conducting the UK’s first sustainable fuel experiment.
Is this decision being made due to budget cuts?
This decision reflects UKRI’s commitment to ensuring long-term value for money and investing in the infrastructures and technologies that offer the greatest future impact.
What will happen to the aircraft?
NERC, NCAS and the University of Leeds will work together on planning and delivery of decommissioning the aircraft.
A number of options will be explored.
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/nerc-pivots-investment-in-atmospheric-research-into-new-technologies/
Latest News from
Innovate UK
DeepTech Catalyst among Europe’s leading start-up hubs02/03/2026 11:15:00
STFC’s DeepTech Catalyst is among Europe’s leading start-up hubs, according to official rankings published by the Financial Times (FT).
Cellular switch casts light on why humans are active in the day02/03/2026 10:15:00
Scientists have discovered why humans are not nocturnal.
New national computing resources to open doors for researchers27/02/2026 12:20:00
UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) has announced a £76 million investment to launch four new national compute resources (NCRs).
UKRI AI strategy makes bold choices where UK can lead the world20/02/2026 10:10:00
In its first AI strategy, UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) sets out a bold plan to build on the UK’s incredible strengths and potential.
UKRI simplify research translation and commercialisation funding20/02/2026 09:10:00
UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) is streamlining its research translation and commercialisation funding opportunities to make them clearer and more consistent.
Scientists’ chemical breakthrough sheds light on origins of life16/02/2026 09:10:00
Researchers at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology (LMB) have discovered a tiny RNA molecule that could explain how life on Earth began.
Plant scientists tackle major threat to UK wheat13/02/2026 09:10:00
Ancient wheat collections might hold the secret to tackling a new pathogen strain that could devastate UK wheat crops.
£36.7 million to deliver net zero energy networks for consumers06/02/2026 11:20:00
Twenty-five projects have been successful in securing funding in cycle four of the Ofgem Strategic Innovation Fund, delivered by Innovate UK.