NERC pivots investment in atmospheric research into new technologies

NERC is transitioning its funding of atmospheric science infrastructure to exploit more flexible, scalable and sustainable technologies.

The Facility for Airborne Atmospheric Measurements (FAAM), funded by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) and operated by the National Centre for Atmospheric Science (NCAS), will cease operations at the end of this financial year.

Following review, NERC has concluded that the aircraft no longer offers value for money to the public because of a significant increase in costs and low planned utilisation.

Future atmospheric requirements

In August 2001, the FAAM was established by NERC, the UK Met Office, and the UK university community.

Built in 1981, the aircraft is the first BAe 146 that ever flew, and it has accrued over 10,000 hours of flying time.

When in operation, the aircraft can offer around 300 hours of flying time per year, but planned utilisation is low.

The vast majority of the flying hours are used to deliver UKRI-funded research, and to date the only other significant FAAM user has been the partnership with the Met Office, which ended in 2024.

The decision to withdraw funding will save nearly £32 million over the spending review period, and avoid a further £5 million in costs.

Pivoting to innovation

The savings will be retained in UK environmental science.

NERC will invest in more adaptable and sustainable emerging atmospheric science delivery models including autonomous technology, land-based capabilities and remote sensing equipment.

Professor Louise Heathwaite, Executive Chair of NERC, said:

New technologies, including uncrewed aircraft and advanced sensors, are creating significant opportunities to deliver environmental science in more innovative and sustainable ways while ensuring better value for money. We will now work with the research community, including NCAS, to review future atmospheric science requirements and develop a roadmap to ensure UK science has access alternative technologies.

New technologies

Gideon Henderson FRS, NERC Senior Independent Member and Professor at the

Department of Earth Sciences of University of Oxford, said:

NERC is making a sensible and carefully considered value for money decision which will allow the successful long-term future of UK atmospheric science. Refocusing investment on cost-effective and sustainable remote and autonomous technologies will help UK scientists continue to innovate, to discover, and to deliver understanding that will improve people’s lives.

FAAM, and the teams working on it, have made significant achievements since its launch in 2001.

The facility has flown more than 10,000 hours on missions in 30 countries and supporting over 120 UK and international science projects.

This work included monitoring volcanic eruptions, collecting data on airborne pollution and conducting the UK’s first sustainable aviation fuel experiment.

This decision is part of UKRI’s commitment to ensuring long-term value for money and investing in the infrastructures and technologies that offer the greatest future impact.

Record investment in science

The government is increasing investment in science to record levels, including investing £14.5 billion in curiosity research, with funding rising over the current spending review period.

UKRI is transforming its investment model to deliver an outcome focussed approach and a mission to advance knowledge, improve lives, and drive growth.