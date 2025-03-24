NESO to investigate Heathrow power loss

The Energy Secretary has commissioned the independent National Energy System Operator to investigate the power outage that affected Heathrow Airport.

The Energy Secretary recently (Saturday 22 March) commissioned the independent National Energy System Operator to urgently investigate the power outage incident that impacted Heathrow Airport and the surrounding area.

Working with Ofgem, Ed Miliband is using Energy Act powers to formally launch the investigation. This follows the action taken recently to restore power to all affected customers.

NESO’s investigation will support efforts to build a clear picture of the circumstances surrounding this incident and the UK’s energy resilience more broadly so that it’s prevented from ever happening again.

The government’s Plan for Change is rebuilding Britain’s resilience, including boosting the country’s energy security with homegrown power. Separately, the resilience review led by the Cabinet Office is ongoing and is due to conclude in the Spring.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband recently said:

The loss of power to the Heathrow area has caused major disruption to thousands of people and many businesses. We are determined to properly understand what happened and what lessons need to be learned. That is why working with Ofgem, I have today commissioned the National Energy System Operator to carry out an investigation into this specific incident and to understand any wider lessons to be learned on energy resilience for critical national infrastructure, both now and in the future. The government is determined to do everything it can to prevent a repeat of what happened at Heathrow. This review will be an important step in helping us to do so, as we deliver our Plan for Change.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander recently said:

This incident caused significant disruption but Heathrow, National Grid, and our emergency services have worked swiftly to get people travelling again. Heathrow is a massive airport that uses the energy of a small city, so it’s imperative we identify how this power failure happened and learn from this to ensure a vital piece of national infrastructure remains strong. Whilst Heathrow is back to business, some disruption is expected over coming days as things get back to normal so I encourage anyone travelling to check with their airlines and plan their journeys.

Akshay Kaul, Director General for Infrastructure at Ofgem, recently said:

We saw yesterday the huge disruption that comes when energy supply is disrupted, and it’s important we now understand how that happened. Households and businesses should be able to have confidence in the resilience of critical national infrastructure, and Ofgem will work with the government and others to ensure NESO’s review goes as far as possible to ensuring steps are put in place to avoid any repeat of an incident of this scale in the future. To the extent the review finds any breaches of standards or licence obligations, we will not hesitate to take action.

NESO chief executive Fintan Slye recently said:

NESO welcomes the government’s commission to review the power outage incident impacting Heathrow and surrounding areas. We will now work with all relevant stakeholders to understand the lessons that can be learned to improve future resilience of Great Britain’s energy system.

NESO will work with other bodies, including Heathrow Airport, to ensure the investigation is comprehensive and thoroughly examines the causes of the incident.

Further details on the scope of the investigation and its Terms of Reference will be agreed by the Energy Secretary, Ofgem and NESO and published in the coming days.

NESO are expected to report to DESNZ and Ofgem with initial findings within six weeks.