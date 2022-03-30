Office of the Secretary of State for Wales
|Printable version
Net Zero ambitions move a step closer in Wales
The UK Government invests £20m in the South Wales Industrial Cluster, bringing together industry, academics and the public sector to work towards Net Zero.
Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart opened an event on Monday 28 March to showcase the work the South Wales Industrial Cluster (SWIC) and welcome the creation of a new membership organisation, Net Zero Industry Wales that will run SWIC.
SWIC has been awarded more than £20 million by the UK Government.
The South Wales region is the second largest industrial emitter in the UK, releasing the equivalent of 16 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year across industry and energy generation. In 2019, the UK became one of the first countries in the world to legislate that it will reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
If the UK is to hit this target, we need new ways of heating homes, powering businesses and industry and fuelling transport. This requires reducing emissions as far as possible using methods such as energy efficiency, fuel switching and carbon capture utilisation and storage as well as offsetting carbon dioxide by other means, such as negative emissions technologies.
Simon Hart, Secretary of State for Wales, said:
It’s fantastic to see this project moving forward with our partners in Welsh Government, industry and academia coming together to help deliver our Net Zero ambitions.
The UK Government has invested £21.5m pounds in this project, a sign of just how vital this work is. There is a huge challenge ahead of us and the plan to decarbonise a swathe of heavy industry across south Wales is extremely ambitious.
But I’m confident that our Net Zero targets will be achieved, in part by the establishment of projects like the South Wales Industrial Cluster that utilise the innovation and collective strength of business and industry.
Dr Chris Williams, Head of Industrial Decarbonisation at Industry Wales, said:
This announcement today is the product of many years of hard work by many Welsh companies, Governments, Universities and like-minded people who realised that to achieve a restorative and net zero economy in Wales we would have to work together to map out what is needed from every sector in Wales.
What we are working on isn’t about changing the industrial make up of Wales, it’s about innovating it, being ahead of the curve when it comes to decarbonisation to ensure that we keep these industries and jobs in Wales. It is also about examining opportunities to create exciting new industries in Wales, as well as revitalising and sustaining existing ones.
Wales has a long and rich industrial heritage, leading the way in the manufacturing and engineering revolution. Now we plan to be a leader of the green revolution and the creation of Net Zero Industry Wales is certainly going to help us achieve that in a more joined up and cohesive way.
For more information about the South Wales Industrial Cluster
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/net-zero-ambitions-move-a-step-closer-in-wales
Latest News from
Office of the Secretary of State for Wales
Scheme for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children to be expanded07/12/2017 19:08:05
Home Office's National Transfer Scheme to be rolled out to Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Welsh grassroots football facilities receive regeneration funding28/03/2022 13:15:00
Beneficiaries of an initial £1.3 million investment in grassroots football facilities across Wales this year are announced by the UK Government.
Swansea’s new Arena opens with City Deal funding10/03/2022 13:33:00
Swansea's new Digital Arena has been officially opened, part of the £1.3bn Swansea Bay City Deal in which UK Government is a partner.
Welsh Secretary looks to year ahead on St David's Day04/03/2022 13:15:00
Following St David’s Day, Simon Hart hopes the year ahead is one of recovery but with a focus on the crisis in Ukraine.
Final Steel Procurement Taskforce sets out recommendations to support continued competitiveness of UK steel sector23/02/2022 10:12:10
The Steel Procurement Taskforce presented the findings of its final report to the Steel Council and ministers.
City Deal project showcases technology for athletes17/02/2022 13:15:00
Wales Office Minister David TC Davies visits Swansea University to learn about Smart Garments used by elite athletes as part of a Swansea Bay City Deal project.
Ministry of Justice to move 500 jobs to Wales09/02/2022 16:07:00
Around 500 Ministry of Justice jobs are moving to Wales as part of the Places for Growth programme, helping to level up communities across the UK.
Wales Veterans Commissioner launched in new UK Government Veterans Strategy Action Plan19/01/2022 16:22:00
The UK Government has announced that a Veterans Commissioner for Wales will be appointed this year.