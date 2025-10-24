techUK
|Printable version
Net Zero Business Census: The UK tech sector is leading on net zero, but more support needed to help SMEs keep pace
The 2025 UK Net Zero Business Census delivered by Planet Mark in partnership with the UK Business Climate Hub and Sage provides the most comprehensive picture yet of UK businesses’ progress towards a net zero future.
The results show that while challenges remain, the technology sector continues to play a leading role in driving the transition, both through its own emissions reductions and by enabling decarbonisation across the wider economy.
Among the most encouraging findings from the Census is the performance of the IT and data services sector, which is showing consistent leadership on action. Over half of organisations in this sector have implemented energy efficiency measures, one in three have switched to renewable energy suppliers, and one in five have already developed a carbon reduction plan.
This demonstrates how digital businesses are integrating sustainability into operations, products and services. The sector’s innovations, from carbon accounting software and smart energy management systems to AI-driven analytics and cloud optimisation, are helping organisations measure, manage and cut emissions faster and more accurately.
Digital technologies are increasingly recognised as an enabler for every industry’s transition to net zero. Data-driven insights support more efficient use of energy and resources, while tools like digital twins and predictive maintenance reduce waste and improve asset performance. As adoption grows, these solutions are becoming critical to the UK’s long-term decarbonisation and productivity goals, whilst also ensuring that our current systems can adapt to a changing climate effectively.
Barriers remain – especially for SMEs
Despite this positive momentum, the Census reveals that many UK businesses are still struggling to take practical action on net zero.
Two-thirds (66%) of organisations surveyed cited high costs as a major barrier, while 57% reported difficulties accessing finance or grants. Only 11% of SMEs have set a net zero target, compared with more than half of large organisations. SMEs are also significantly more likely to report a lack of time, expertise and trusted information and one in four still see no clear business benefit to cutting emissions.
The Census calls for more targeted support for SMEs to overcome these barriers and seize the opportunities of decarbonisation. Recommendations include:
- Expanding access to green finance, such as through “Help to Green” vouchers proposed by the FSB and UK Finance.
- Boosting awareness of trusted guidance platforms like the UK Business Climate Hub, which provides practical advice and sector-specific roadmaps.
- Improving consistency in supply-chain data requests through the proposed UK SME Sustainability Reporting Standard, to simplify and standardise expectations for smaller firms.
Digitalisation and data hold the key
techUK is pleased to see its position reinforced within the census; that digitalisation and data are essential enablers of net zero, helping to drive innovation and make sustainability more affordable for all businesses. Similarly, improved interoperability between data systems and sustainability reporting frameworks will be crucial in creating a consistent digital foundation for climate action.
Whilst digital tools will help to deliver a net zero UK, the report highlights that many still “don’t know where to start,” underlining the need to invest in digital skills and sustainability training. It is imperative that we ensure that businesses of all sizes are provided with the means to decarbonise.
As a Census Partner, techUK strongly supports this annual stocktake as a vital tool for understanding progress and targeting support where it is needed most. The 2025 results clearly demonstrate that while many businesses are taking action, greater regulatory clarity, consistent standards and easier access to digital tools will be essential to accelerate the transition.
The tech sector’s leadership shows what is possible when innovation and collaboration align. Government must continue to work with industry and regulators to ensure that we can reach our climate targets for a fair and inclusive net zero future. Read the full 2025 UK Net Zero Business Census report: www.netzerocensus.co.uk
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/net-zero-business-census-the-uk-tech-sector-is-leading-on-net-zero-but-more-support-needed-to-help-smes-keep-pace.html
Latest News from
techUK
Women and Equalities Committee call for the government to back female entrepreneurs at the Autumn Budget23/10/2025 13:10:00
The Women and Equalities Committee have published their report in response the enquiry exploring female entrepreneurship in the UK.
MI5 Director General issues latest threat update22/10/2025 15:25:00
Speaking from the MI5’s headquarters in London, Ken McCallum gave his annual update on the current national security threats to the UK.
AI Growth Labs could accelerate AI innovation and deployment.22/10/2025 14:25:00
Yesterday, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) announced the launch of the AI Growth Lab, a new proposed framework for a cross-economy sandbox initiative designed to “accelerate innovation and cut bureaucracy in a safe environment.”
EU Commission announced 2026 Work Programme22/10/2025 13:25:00
On 21 October 2025, the EU Commission unveiled its 2026 Work Programme.
HMT Regulation Action Plan - Progress Update and Next Steps22/10/2025 12:25:00
Yesterday, the Chancellor announced several major regulatory announcements including, HM Treasury’s (HMT) Regulation Action Plan Progress Update and Next Steps and DSIT’s AI Growth Lab. DBT have also released a Business Questionnaire to identify ways to reduce administrative costs and regulatory burdens on businesses. See here for further details on the AI Growth Lab.
Government Statement published on Recognising Data Centres as Nationally Significant Infrastructure22/10/2025 11:25:00
The Government has accepted techUK's call for data centres to be given the ability to 'opt-in' to the NSIP regime.
Digital needs to be central to government net zero plans21/10/2025 16:25:00
The government is shortly to publish a new Net Zero Delivery Plan and Carbon Budget in order to satisfy a legal obligation that current net zero plans don’t go far enough.
Digital ID and Financial Services: two sides of the same coin21/10/2025 11:25:00
Digital identity and financial services have always been deeply intertwined, with trust at the very heart of the relationship. How individuals and businesses manage money hinges on the confidence that their identities are secure and verified.