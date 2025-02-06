Net Zero Council relaunched to supercharge Clean Energy Superpower Mission

Government relaunches an expanded Net Zero Council, bringing together business, civil society and local authorities to drive the clean energy transition as part of the Plan for Growth.

New Net Zero Council is tasked with ensuring the clean energy transition drives economic growth and creates jobs as part of government’s Plan for Change

brings together a broader range of representatives from organisations including World Wildlife Fund, Design Council and Local Government Association, alongside others including Siemens, HSBC and Nestle

Council to deepen public-private partnership to maximise economic opportunities for the UK

Leaders from major businesses, civil society and local authorities have backed the government’s pro-growth and clean energy superpower missions following a meeting of the relaunched Net Zero Council (5 February), with a plan to help sectors accelerate to net zero and support thousands of jobs.

Co-chaired by Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and Co-operative Group CEO Shrine Khoury-Haq, the Council brings together leaders from some of the UK’s biggest businesses, charities and organisations, as well as trade unions and local authorities.

New members include representatives from the Trades Union Congress and Design Council, bringing expertise of green skills and jobs creation to the council to support the government’s mission for clean energy growth on the path to net zero.

This broader coalition strengthens the Council’s ability to unlock the opportunities of decarbonisation, with major industry players such as Siemens, Nestle and HSBC returning to the Council alongside new members including the Local Government Association and Aviva Investors to seize the growth opportunities of decarbonising the economy.

The first meeting focused on agreeing the Council’s priorities for 2025/26, which will include:

a new focus on providing expert input to inform government strategies relating to net zero

supporting the development and delivery of sector roadmaps, helping businesses to develop transition plans and investors to identify opportunities

supporting small and medium-sized enterprises to decarbonise while maximising the benefits of the transition

informing the government’s approach to public engagement and developing products to support public participation with net zero

A new Delivery Group will oversee the Council’s workstreams and help to drive progress.

The relaunch reflects a new mission-led approach, ensuring government actively engages with a broad range of industry leaders and stakeholders to drive progress towards net zero. This will support the Plan for Change to help deliver new jobs and economic opportunities while ensuring a fair transition.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said:

Businesses and leaders across our country recognise that clean power and accelerating towards net zero represents the economic opportunity of the 21st century. It is one which will protect bills, create jobs, and tackle the climate crisis. This Council is about mission-driven leadership, bringing government, business and civil society together to turn ambition into action. By working in partnership, we can drive the investment, innovation and industrial transformation needed to make the UK a clean energy superpower.

Climate Minister Kerry McCarthy said:

The relaunch of the Net Zero Council comes at a critical moment in the UK’s journey towards a clean energy future. Bringing together leaders from across business, finance and civil society, the Council will play a crucial role in accelerating net zero ambitions, driving economic growth and creating thousands of jobs.

Shirine Khoury-Haq, CEO of The Co-operative Group, said:

Working urgently for a faster, fairer transition to a greener, cleaner economy is an absolute imperative. For the sake of our planet and for every community here in the UK and around the globe, it’s crucial we work together to unlock the significant opportunities the transition will bring for economic growth too. I’m therefore delighted to be continuing in my role as Co-chair of the Net Zero Council. The science couldn’t be clearer that we must act collectively and decisively, and co-operation between businesses, civic society and government is what we need now more than ever.

While the Council itself is made up of senior leaders from key sectors, it is committed to an inclusive engagement strategy, ensuring a broad range of voices contribute to net zero delivery beyond formal members. This approach will ensure that businesses, communities and experts across the UK have opportunities to inform strategy, share best practices and help shape the transition.

Statements from Net Zero Council and Delivery Group members

Bev Cornaby, Director of the UK Corporate Leaders Group (CLG UK), said:

The relaunch of the Net Zero Council marks an important step in strengthening collaboration between government, business, civil society, and local government to accelerate the UK’s transition to net zero. Businesses are ready to lead, invest, and innovate, but they need the right policy framework and long-term clarity to unlock the full potential of a clean, competitive economy. The UK Corporate Leaders Group welcomes the opportunity to bring business leadership and ambition to the Council, supporting accelerated delivery and ensuring that government strategies are informed by real-world insights and that industry can play a central role in delivering a net zero future.

David Thomas, Chief Executive of Barratt Redrow, said:

I’m pleased to join the Net Zero Council at a critical time for the environment and as we scale up to build the new high quality, energy efficient homes the UK desperately needs. Government has set out its clear ambition to shift to clean energy, meanwhile the homebuilding industry is making good progress towards delivering net zero homes and places – but we must unite behind one plan and work together to build a sustainable future.

Minnie Moll, Chief Executive of the Design Council, said:

I am honoured to join the Net Zero Council to contribute to this crucial national mission and represent the voice of design as a transformative tool for innovation. Design has the power to cut across sectors, fuelling innovative thinking, embracing circular approaches, and turning the challenges of climate change into opportunities for economic growth, improved quality of life, and a cleaner, more sustainable future for all. We are excited to bring our expertise to this ambitious mission and support the UK’s leadership in becoming a clean energy superpower.

John Scanlon, Chief Executive Officer for SUEZ recycling and recovery UK said:

I am delighted to bring SUEZ’s expertise in the circular economy to the Net Zero Council. Often unseen, the work of the waste and resources sector sits at the core of the delivery of the Industrial Strategy - at the same time as we are taking steps to decarbonise our own operations, the sector is helping other sectors to decarbonise by providing secondary resources for manufacturing, and energy and fuels for transport, homes and industry. A resource efficient economy is a thriving economy and I’m looking forward to working in partnership with industry peers to advance the Government’s mission to become a Clean Energy Superpower.

Ian Simm, Founder & Chief Executive, Impax Asset Management said:

It’s very encouraging to see the Net Zero Council relaunched and I welcome the decision to expand its membership to include representatives from civil society and local government. The Council has a vital role to play at a moment when pivotal decisions are being made that will decide the future shape of the UK economy, not least on housing, infrastructure, and energy supply. I look forward to providing an investor’s view regarding how the Council can maximise its impact and effectiveness, both in helping to shape the shift to a net-zero economy and in supporting the Government’s broader and much needed growth agenda.

Jennifer Beckwith, Senior Manager, CBI, said:

Accelerating to net zero and achieving growth is society’s defining economic challenge – one that can only be achieved through industry and government partnership. Inaction on the transition is costlier than action and business wants to play its part in achieving sustainable growth. Increasing decarbonisation beyond the power sector is the big opportunity to grow clean energy markets, scale infrastructure and advance green technologies. The government leading collaboration across business and finance sectors powerfully signals to investors a focus on delivery that can help get capital moving.

Ed Lockhart, Convenor, Broadway Initiative, said: