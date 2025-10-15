Netanyahu’s concepts collapsed, one by one, as Trump piled on pressure: What next for his government?

EXPERT COMMENT

With the return of hostages, the illusion of ‘total victory’ has passed. Calls for elections in Israel may grow, but Netanyahu will be keen to delay.

It took nearly two years of war, relentless protests demanding the release of hostages, and one energetic and determined American president to achieve what had seemed unachievable. President Donald Trump secured support from key Arab and Muslim countries, including Qatar and Turkey, and then forced an end to the war on both Israel and Hamas. Within days, the IDF withdrew most of its forces from Gaza and all 20 living Israeli hostages were released from captivity. International leaders then headed to a peace summit in Sharm al-Sheikh.

Netanyahu hadn’t been invited to the Sharm summit until he spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Trump’s presence. For a second, Netanyahu actually considered sitting at the same table with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss peace, Gaza’s reconstruction, and what now appears to be the inevitable participation of the Palestinian Authority (PA) in this process (though he ultimately decided against attending). Watching these fast-paced events unfold was as surreal as witnessing Netanyahu’s public apology to Qatari leadership last month – with Trump watching carefully.

The prime minister’s position has changed dramatically. But how likely is it that he loses his grip on power?

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.