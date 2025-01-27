Netanyahu’s phase two dilemma: Political survival vs defying President Trump

EXPERT COMMENT

Donald Trump has emerged as a forceful advocate for the ceasefire deal in Gaza. But adhering to it could break up the prime minister’s coalition and bring about the elections he fears.

On the first day of the Gaza ceasefire deal, as millions of Israelis held their breath waiting anxiously for the release of hostages, intense political calculations were already underway in the prime minister’s office. That very morning, far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir retired from Israel’s governing coalition in protest at the deal. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich warned he could follow suit if the Israeli government proceeds to the deal’s second phase.

The situation is the result of an ironic twist that few could have predicted: US President Donald Trump has emerged as a forceful advocate for peace in Gaza. Through his emissary Steve Witkoff, Trump pushed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hard to accept the current deal.

This stance has created an almost surreal political situation where pro-Netanyahu media outlets, particularly Channel 14, have begun expressing nostalgia for Joe Biden’s presidency, perceiving Trump’s assertive approach as a potential threat to Netanyahu’s political survival.

