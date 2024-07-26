Netanyahu’s speech sought bipartisan support by invoking the threat of Iran

EXPERT COMMENT

Israel’s prime minister offered little hope for Americans seeking a swift end to the war – and gave no detail on a dignified future for Palestinians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to the US Congress comes after nine months of war in Gaza following the 7 October attacks.

Netanyahu arrived in Washington seeking to secure bipartisan support for Israel and to lay out his country’s blueprint for the future or so-called ‘day after’. The speech, his fourth to the legislature, failed to achieve either.

Instead of offering urgently needed security solutions that could appeal to both sides of the US aisle or win regional support from leaders across the Middle East, he played for time – and appealed for unity by playing on the easy and always-looming Iranian threat.

The prime minister’s mission was challenging, following a tumultuous week in US politics that saw President Biden finally step away from a second presidential bid, Vice President Kamala Harris kick start her campaign, and a feisty Republican convention conclude with the nomination clinched for Donald Trump.

What was intended to build solid cross-party support fell flat amid significant public protests around the Capitol and Democratic boycotts.

