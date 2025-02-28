Office of Rail and Road
|Printable version
Network Rail fined £3.41m following death of Surbiton track worker
Network Rail has been fined £3.41m and ordered to pay costs of £43,096.39 after pleading guilty to an offence under the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974, which followed an investigation and prosecution by industry regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).
The incident occurred on 9 February 2021 at Surbiton when Tyler Robert Byrne, a Network Rail track worker, was struck by a passenger train, and fatally injured. Mr. Byrne was a member of a four-person group of track workers, undertaking inspections at the location while trains were running in both directions. There was no protection and an inadequate warning system in place, which exposed all members of the working party to the risk of being struck by a train in the course of their work.
ORR’s investigation identified failings with the planning, monitoring and supervision to ensure the workers were adequately protected while carrying out their maintenance activities on the track.
ORR had previously served Network Rail two Improvement Notices in July 2019, requiring it to implement, preventive and protective measures necessary to safeguard workers on or near the line. One of the notices concerned planning, and the other concerned the use of technology. While Network Rail had made some improvements to track worker safety arrangements at the time of Mr.Byrne’s accident, its implementation across the organisation lacked urgency and pace. In recent years and subsequent to this incident, there has been a vast reduction in red-zone working, when lines remain live during track work, while new technologies have been introduced to reduce the risk of harm.
There is however a need for Network Rail and the rest of the rail industry to maintain its commitment to improve safety for track workers.
Richard Hines, ORR’s HM Chief Inspector of Railways, said:
“Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and colleagues of Tyler Byrne. At just 30 years old, Tyler had a bright future ahead of him – I am sure that he would have gone on to achieve all his hopes and dreams with those who he loved the most. He, however, was sadly denied that opportunity. I am so sorry for the loss of his life.
“Our industry’s track workers play a crucial role in delivering a safe railway for passengers and users of the system, often working in challenging and difficult conditions. It’s essential that they are also protected from harm.
“In a period when we also remembered those who lost their lives at Margam in 2019, let us keep our focus on reducing the risks faced by our people.”
Notes to Editors
- The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) is the independent economic and safety regulator for Britain’s railways, and monitor of performance and efficiency for England’s strategic road network.
- Network Rail pleaded guilty to a single breach of section 2 (1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.
- Network Rail has been issued a fine of £3.41m. They were also ordered to pay ORR’s costs of £43,096.39.
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/network-rail-fined-ps341m-following-death-surbiton-track-worker
Latest News from
Office of Rail and Road
'ORR workshops help heritage sector strengthen management of health and safety issues'24/02/2025 13:15:00
Blog posted by: Simon Barber, HM Principal Inspector of Railways, Heritage Team, 18 February 2025.
Last call! Penalised for having the wrong ticket? Tell us about it28/01/2025 10:15:00
Our survey, which asks passengers to share their experiences of receiving a train fare penalty or having been prosecuted, closes on 31 January.
Rail Regulator orders HS1 Ltd to further lower charges for train operators06/01/2025 13:20:00
The Office of Rail and Road announced today that it is directing HS1 Ltd to lower its charges for passenger and freight train operating companies to use the high speed rail line from London to the Channel Tunnel, from April 2025.
Rail regulator calls for better information on board rail replacement bus services entering disrupted festive period19/12/2024 13:05:00
The Office of Rail and Road believes good progress has been made over the past year in the quality of information provided about planned rail replacement bus services, but concerns remain with the passenger experience during the actual journey.
Have you experience of a train fare penalty or prosecution? The rail regulator wants to hear from you17/12/2024 15:15:15
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) is asking passengers to complete a short questionnaire to share their experiences of being penalised for travelling by train, either for travelling without a ticket at all or without a valid ticket.
Regulator accepts Northern’s new plan to improve passenger assistance09/12/2024 11:10:00
Following ORR calling out its poor performance on reliability of its assistance to disabled passengers, train operator Northern has now provided the rail regulator with an acceptable action plan that sets out how they will improve passenger assistance.
ORR’s contribution to climate resilience on the rail and strategic road networks02/12/2024 15:25:00
Climate change presents significant risks and impacts for the bodies we regulate.
Train fare revenue rising slower than passenger journeys29/11/2024 10:25:00
The Office of Rail and Road has published its Rail Industry Finance statistics for April 2023 to March 2024.
Elizabeth line dominates Great Britain’s top 10 stations22/11/2024 09:25:00
The Office of Rail and Road has confirmed that London Liverpool Street station has retained its title as Great Britain’s most used railway station in 2023-24, gaining more than 14 million entries and exits since the previous year. Denton railway station in Greater Manchester becomes the least used station in Great Britain, at 54 entries and exits.