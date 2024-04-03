Networking, sharing and building the marketing community

Over 55 government marketers gathered for the first-ever networking event hosted by GCS volunteers at Network Rail in Milton Keynes. The event fostered connection and knowledge sharing among colleagues from 33 departments and arms-length bodies.

After a spot of networking bingo, Google shared insights on using the new GA4 analytics platform for better website traffic understanding.

Marketing Showcase: Highlighting the value of government marketing

A volunteer sub-group presented a curated Marketing Showcase, which will raise awareness with Ministers and non-communication teams of the value and impact of government campaigns. Featuring a wide range of campaigns, it positions marketing as a crucial and powerful investment. Attendees provided live feedback ahead of an imminent planned launch.

No post-lunch slump in sight

After lunch, attendees participated in round table discussions on topics they had expressed an interest in prior to the day like using YouTube and influencers effectively, reaching underrepresented audiences and, of course, innovation. To round off the day, Robin Attwood from GCS’s ADI team, presented the latest on the Data, Ethics and Innovation Strategy.

Positive feedback and a valuable resource

Feedback highlighted the event’s success:

First of its kind: “I’ve worked in GCS marketing for almost 8 years and this is the first time an event like this has happened. The core team should be very proud of how they’ve developed this community from scratch.”

“I’ve worked in GCS marketing for almost 8 years and this is the first time an event like this has happened. The core team should be very proud of how they’ve developed this community from scratch.” Inclusive and engaging: “I loved that all of the facilitators and organisers were from across different organisations, and a range of grades. It made the sessions very inclusive.”

“I loved that all of the facilitators and organisers were from across different organisations, and a range of grades. It made the sessions very inclusive.” Networking and shared earning: “I enjoyed networking and learning from colleagues across departments. There will be efficiencies that come from the day such as better processes from shared learnings.”

A big thank you

A huge thank you to the marketing volunteers who planned and executed this fantastic event, in particular:

Carly Farley

Katie Turner

Laura Graham

Join the community and get involved

The burgeoning marketing volunteers’ group meets monthly and is planning to run more events in the future. To get involved and help shape the future of the government marketing community, contact Chloe Saklow (Chloe.Saklow@education.gov.uk) and Jo Parry (jo.parry@ons.gov.uk).

Related content