Government Communications Service
|Printable version
Networking, sharing and building the marketing community
Over 55 government marketers gathered for the first-ever networking event hosted by GCS volunteers at Network Rail in Milton Keynes. The event fostered connection and knowledge sharing among colleagues from 33 departments and arms-length bodies.
After a spot of networking bingo, Google shared insights on using the new GA4 analytics platform for better website traffic understanding.
Marketing Showcase: Highlighting the value of government marketing
A volunteer sub-group presented a curated Marketing Showcase, which will raise awareness with Ministers and non-communication teams of the value and impact of government campaigns. Featuring a wide range of campaigns, it positions marketing as a crucial and powerful investment. Attendees provided live feedback ahead of an imminent planned launch.
No post-lunch slump in sight
After lunch, attendees participated in round table discussions on topics they had expressed an interest in prior to the day like using YouTube and influencers effectively, reaching underrepresented audiences and, of course, innovation. To round off the day, Robin Attwood from GCS’s ADI team, presented the latest on the Data, Ethics and Innovation Strategy.
Positive feedback and a valuable resource
Feedback highlighted the event’s success:
- First of its kind: “I’ve worked in GCS marketing for almost 8 years and this is the first time an event like this has happened. The core team should be very proud of how they’ve developed this community from scratch.”
- Inclusive and engaging: “I loved that all of the facilitators and organisers were from across different organisations, and a range of grades. It made the sessions very inclusive.”
- Networking and shared earning: “I enjoyed networking and learning from colleagues across departments. There will be efficiencies that come from the day such as better processes from shared learnings.”
A big thank you
A huge thank you to the marketing volunteers who planned and executed this fantastic event, in particular:
- Carly Farley
- Katie Turner
- Laura Graham
Join the community and get involved
The burgeoning marketing volunteers’ group meets monthly and is planning to run more events in the future. To get involved and help shape the future of the government marketing community, contact Chloe Saklow (Chloe.Saklow@education.gov.uk) and Jo Parry (jo.parry@ons.gov.uk).
Related content
- Heads of Disciplines
- GCS Calls: Future topics and dates
- 4 tips to make your campaign imagery more diverse
- GCS Campaign Showcase: ‘ENOUGH.’
- GCS Heads of Discipline: 5 minutes with Chloe Saklow
Original article link: https://gcs.civilservice.gov.uk/news/networking-sharing-and-building-the-marketing-community/
Latest News from
Government Communications Service
British Sign Language – A language of the UK15/03/2024 13:20:00
All government organisations are expected to consider the use of British Sign Language (BSL) in their communications.
GCS Apprenticeship 2024: Apply today!13/03/2024 14:20:00
The award-winning GCS apprenticeship programme is now open for applicants!
The positive support and encouragement is something I feel is key to the GCS and Civil Service12/02/2024 14:10:00
Blog posted by: Rachel Murray, GCS Apprentice, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, 08 February 2024.
Insights from an apprentice and their line manager08/02/2024 14:10:00
Blog posted by: Paige Anderson and Tom Durham, 07 February 2024.
My career journey from Primary School teacher to GCS apprentice…07/02/2024 09:10:00
Blog posted by: Mandi Johal, GCS Apprentice, Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, 06 February 2024.
Kick-starting my career with a GCS Apprenticeship06/02/2024 13:20:00
Blog posted by: Sarah Baxendale, GCS Apprentice, Government Legal Department, 05 February 2024.
Enhancing trust in the communication of statistics06/02/2024 09:10:00
Blog posted by: Simon Baugh, 05 February 2024.
GCS Locations: Connecting, Learning and Growing GCS Communities22/01/2024 11:10:00
Since the Locations Strategy was launched last July, GCS Communities have been growing in Manchester, Glasgow and Edinburgh, Leeds, Sheffield and the South West/South Wales.