Civil Service
|Printable version
Neurodiversity Celebration Week: supporting colleagues
Blog posted by: Abigail Agyei, 29 March 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service, Uncategorized.
Abigail Agyei, a civil servant in the Department of Health and Social Care, shares her experiences with ADHD and dyspraxia, and explains how we can all support colleagues with neuro-differences.
Last week (21 to 27 March) was Neurodiversity Celebration Week: a worldwide initiative that challenges the stereotypes and misconceptions about neurological differences and creates a balanced view which focuses equally on people’s talents and strengths.
The term ‘neurodiversity’ was coined in the late 1990s to describe brain differences in areas such as attention, learning and sociability - which are normal, rather than weaknesses. Neurodiversity commonly refers to people with autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, dyslexia, dyspraxia and other learning disabilities. Current estimates suggest that around one in seven of us in the UK is neurodivergent.
Neuro-differences can often be stigmatised, invisible, or masked. When we look at how neurodiversity interacts with social, cultural and political identities, then we find there can be even more significant obstacles to success.
Click here for the full blog post
Original article link: https://civilservice.blog.gov.uk/2022/03/29/neurodiversity-celebration-week-supporting-colleagues/
Latest News from
Civil Service
Epilepsy Awareness - Purple Day 26 March 202225/03/2022 15:38:00
Blog posted by: Clare Shillan, 24 March 2022 – Categories: A great place to work, A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, Uncategorized.
Young carers in the Civil Service17/03/2022 13:38:00
Blog posted by: Rebecca Sudworth, Director of Policy, Food Standards Agency, 16 March 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service.
Sleep struggles - and how to beat them17/03/2022 13:20:00
Blog posted by: Andy Clarke, Performance Insight, Department for Work and Pensions, 17 March 2022 – Categories: A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service.
To share or not to share, that is the question11/03/2022 09:20:00
Blog posted by: Charlotte Middleton and Ruth Harriford, 10 March 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service.
Start an exciting career in government cyber security10/03/2022 13:38:00
Blog posted by: Civil Service Government Security Professions Team, 07 March 2022 – Categories: A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service, Apprenticeships.
World Hearing Day - 3 March. The Rose Looks Fair03/03/2022 13:43:00
Blog posted by: Ian Wallace, 03 March 2022 – Categories: A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service.
Diversity leads to better decision-making02/03/2022 09:20:00
Blog posted by: Kate Davies, Senior Security Advisor, Department for International Trade, 01 March 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service.
Living with an eating disorder01/03/2022 09:20:00
Blog posted by: Martin Riley, 28 February 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service, Uncategorized.