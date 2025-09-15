Neuroscience and the workplace: How companies can embrace the visual-first working style of Gen Z

With four generations working side by side, each with distinct communication preferences, companies are navigating rising inefficiencies as visual and traditional approaches clash.

For example, Canva's latest "State of Visual Communication Report” reveals there is a significant disconnect between how Gen Z employees want to work and how most companies still operate.

While 90% of Gen Z professionals say they do their best work visually, and neuroscience confirms the power of visual content, only 22% of organisations describe themselves as "design-led,” creating friction that slows productivity and undermines engagement.

Despite this, the research suggests leaders who bridge this gap and embrace Gen Z's visual-first working style can improve efficiency, elevate creative output and better attract and retain talent as the workforce evolves.

The neuroscience behind the findings

The study provides scientific evidence of why well-designed visual content is more effective in the workplace. Compared to dull design, high quality visual content triggered:

74% faster memory encoding

26% greater emotional intensity in response to documents

21% greater emotional intensity in response to visual presentations

At the same time, the survey reveals gaps between visual and text-based communication:

76% report losing interest in text-heavy content

91% of professionals say visuals communicate ideas more effectively than text

We’re seeing a clear mismatch between how the human brain is wired to absorb information and how most workplaces still communicate. The science shows that the traditional, text-heavy approach no longer meets the needs of today’s teams, especially in fast-paced, collaborative environments.

– Emma Robinson, Head of B2B Marketing, Canva

The generational workforce shift

Gen Z is helping redefine what effective communication looks like at work, and they’re asking for systems that match how they think and create:

87% believe visual communication skills are critical to future-proofing their careers

54% think a visual-first approach would improve visual fluency in their organisation

63% say encouragement to experiment with AI would improve visual fluency

Yet 93% say barriers hinder their creativity at work, with most citing unhelpful tools. The disconnect is costly: both Gen Z (83%) and their managers (85%) admit to using unapproved tools to complete creative work. On average, teams now juggle between 8 and 9 platforms per week just to execute visual projects. The desire is clear, but the infrastructure hasn’t caught up.

The business impact

84% of business leaders say that poor visual communication causes delays or confusion across their organisations, but companies that have successfully aligned their communication infrastructure with how their workforce naturally operates see measurable benefits:

66% report clearer, more efficient communication of complex ideas

61% report stronger brand cohesion and differentiation

What forward-thinking companies are doing

As work becomes more visual, more distributed, and more AI-enabled, leaders have a real opportunity to reimagine how their teams connect and create. Intuitive visual tools that align with how people naturally want to work can go a long way when it comes to empowering a global, diverse workforce.

– Emma Robinson, Head of B2B Marketing, Canva

Organisations investing in visual communication infrastructure and empowering teams to experiment with AI are unlocking measurable gains in creativity, speed, and alignment. Visual communication is no longer just for design teams; it’s now essential to how modern companies operate.

As AI raises the bar for speed and personalisation, and visuals become the connective tissue of distributed, multigenerational teams, the companies that embrace this shift will be best positioned to lead the next era of work.

For recommendations on how to reduce inefficiencies, meet Gen Z expectations, and future-proof your team’s communication, read the full report here.

