Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Neutering deadlines – XL Bully dogs
Extension to the neutering deadline for XL Bully dogs that were under seven months on the 31st January.
The deadline for neutering the youngest XL Bully dogs is to be extended following engagement with the veterinary industry.
The new deadline to neuter XL Bully dogs that were under seven months on the 31st January is 20th June 2025.
This is to make sure we safely manage the existing XL Bully dog population, balancing the welfare of these animals with keeping people safe.
Neutering for older dogs remains the same. For dogs that were over that 1 year on the 31st January this year, this has to be done by the 30th June, while dogs aged 7 – 12 months on the 31st January must be neutered by the end of 2024.
With just over three months before the first deadline of 30 June 2024, owners of older dogs are reminded to book an appointment with the vet in good time.
If evidence is not provided that the dog has been neutered by the relevant deadline, owners will be breaching the legal requirements to keep an XL Bully dog and it may be seized by the police.
It remains an offence to breed or rehome an XL Bully dog regardless of its age.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/neutering-deadlines-xl-bully-dogs
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Next phase of TB eradication strategy set out by Government14/03/2024 11:20:00
Views sought on targeted culling with increased use of badger vaccination.
New laws to cut migration and tackle care worker visa abuse13/03/2024 11:27:00
Reforms to restrict care workers from bringing family members are now in force, while care providers are required to register if they are sponsoring migrants.
New government-backed nature funding platform sees first corporate donations in major step for green finance13/03/2024 09:05:00
Lloyds Banking Group provides £250,000 funding to three nature restoration projects in England through the ‘Projects for Nature online’ platform
Consultation launched to make food labelling fairer and clearer12/03/2024 12:10:00
Environment Secretary launches proposals to make food labelling clearer and fairer, delivering on commitment to back British farming
Over £180m of investment fast-tracked to prevent sewage spills11/03/2024 14:20:00
Thousands of spills to be prevented by increased investment this year.
Podcast explores young people of colour's relationship with sea08/03/2024 14:20:00
Connecting Shores podcast is part of Natural England’s Connecting People with Nature programme, which aims to tackle barriers of access to nature.
Work starts on new flood risk management scheme in Stoke-on-Trent08/03/2024 11:12:00
The scheme will reduce flood risk to 333 homes and businesses from the Fowlea Brook during times of high rainfall and help to regenerate the area.
Budget boost for farmers and environment with extension to Agricultural Property Relief07/03/2024 13:10:00
Government announces an extension to the existing scope of Agricultural Property Relief.