Neutering deadlines – XL Bully dogs

Extension to the neutering deadline for XL Bully dogs that were under seven months on the 31st January.

The deadline for neutering the youngest XL Bully dogs is to be extended following engagement with the veterinary industry.

The new deadline to neuter XL Bully dogs that were under seven months on the 31st January is 20th June 2025.

This is to make sure we safely manage the existing XL Bully dog population, balancing the welfare of these animals with keeping people safe.

Neutering for older dogs remains the same. For dogs that were over that 1 year on the 31st January this year, this has to be done by the 30th June, while dogs aged 7 – 12 months on the 31st January must be neutered by the end of 2024.

With just over three months before the first deadline of 30 June 2024, owners of older dogs are reminded to book an appointment with the vet in good time.

If evidence is not provided that the dog has been neutered by the relevant deadline, owners will be breaching the legal requirements to keep an XL Bully dog and it may be seized by the police.

It remains an offence to breed or rehome an XL Bully dog regardless of its age.