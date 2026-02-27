New national computing resources to open doors for researchers

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) has announced a £76 million investment to launch four new national compute resources (NCRs).

This major funding boost will provide the powerful ‘digital engines’ needed to solve some of society’s biggest challenges, from healthcare to climate change.

A new era for UK research

This £76 million public investment is the first major step in delivering the UK Compute Roadmap.

This was national plan launched in July 2025 to make the UK a global leader in high-tech research.

While super computing was once reserved for niche technical fields, these four new resources are designed for everyone in the research community.

Whether a scientist is mapping the human genome, an engineer is designing greener planes, or a historian is analysing digital archives, these resources will provide the processing power they need.

Why this matters

‘Compute’ is essentially the massive digital horsepower required to process data and run complex simulations.

By investing in these four distinct compute resources, UKRI is ensuring that researchers have access to:

diverse technology: different types of hardware tailored to specific research needs

easier access: a simplified system so that more researchers, including those who have never used supercomputers before, can benefit

long-term support: the funding covers both the high-tech equipment and five years of expert service (up to 2031)

Driving growth across the UK

These new resources will work alongside the UK’s existing flagship artificial intelligence (AI) and super computing services.

By making this power more widely available, the programme aims to speed up the journey from a bright idea to a real-world breakthrough.

The NCRs aim to drive economic growth and keep the UK at the cutting edge of science.

They are led by the following universities:

University of Birmingham (a graphics processing unit (GPU)-based NCR system)

University of Cambridge (a GPU-based NCR system)

The University of Edinburgh (a CPU-based NCR system)

University College London (a CPU-based NCR system)

What are GPUs

GPUs are specialised for handling many tasks at once.

This makes them ideal for modern AI and data-intensive research, such as simulating molecular interactions to accelerate drug discovery and statistical analysis on large datasets.

These compute resources will provide massive parallel-processing power, further boosting the UK’s ability to drive research and innovation.

What are CPUs

CPUs (central processing units) are the versatile ‘brains’ of a computer.

CPU-based systems are perfect for traditional scientific simulations, engineering calculations and general-purpose research tasks.

These compute resources will provide high-speed, reliable power for a wide range of academic and industrial applications, from high-level decision-making to modelling structures.

What’s next?

The four NCRs are expected to be fully up and running for researchers by 2026 to 2027 with at least two of them launching in summer 2026.

To ensure researchers get the most out of this technology, UKRI will also be launching community centres of excellence.

They will provide expert training and support, helping a wider range of people use these digital tools to advance their work.

More details on the community centres of excellence will be shared in the coming months.

Pushing the boundaries of British research

Science and Technology Facilities Council Programme Director Richard Gunn said:

“This £76 million investment marks a pivotal moment in our mission to build a world-class, integrated compute ecosystem for the UK.

By establishing these four National Compute Resources, we are delivering directly on the ambitions set out in the 2025 UK Compute Roadmap and providing the ‘cornerstone’ infrastructure needed to push the boundaries of British research.

This programme represents a step-change in the UK’s compute capabilities, establishing a more accessible and sustainable compute landscape in the UK and enhancing the way we support researchers and innovators.

These resources are designed to be truly user-centred, offering a diverse range of architectures that will be more accessible to a much broader community, from climate scientists to AI researchers.

By lowering the barriers to high-performance computing, we are not just advancing knowledge; we are providing the tools to drive economic growth and solve complex challenges across every sector of our society.”