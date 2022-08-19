Welsh Government
|Printable version
New £1.5m Speech, Language and Communication tool for young children under development
The development of a new tool to better identify Speech, Language and Communication Needs (SLCN) in children has been confirmed by the Welsh Government.
The £1.5 million bespoke Welsh tool will provide an evidence based, bilingual approach to identifying Speech, Language and Communication Needs (SLCN) in children aged 0-4 years, 11 months.
This will include evaluation of communication milestones, risk factors and environmental factors to be carried out at multiple age points, in line with the Healthy Child Wales Programme.
By identifying children who are at risk of SLCN early in life, the new tool will enable them to get the help they need at the right time and from the right person, preventing potential long-term effects.
Training in identification of SLCN, using the new tool, will be offered to a wide range of Early Years Practitioners.
Julie Morgan MS, Deputy Minister for Social Services, said:
I am excited to announce the development of this new tool for use with our nation’s youngest children.
It is incredibly important to the Welsh Government that our children are given the best platform possible to reach their true potential, and this investment further supports this.
By developing the new tool, it will allow children most in need to be identified early and offered intervention by the right person, in the right place, at the right time.
The announcement comes alongside a separate £1,150,000 SLC uplift for 2022-24 that has been awarded to health boards and specialist centres. This will help to strengthen SLC services and reduce waiting lists.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/new-15m-speech-language-and-communication-tool-young-children-under-development
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Atherton Bikes take the Hardline to success19/08/2022 11:05:00
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething visited Atherton Bikes, Machynlleth to hear about their success since the bike manufacturing company was established in 2019.
Education Minister congratulates learners on results day18/08/2022 14:05:00
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has congratulated learners across Wales as A-level, AS, Welsh Baccalaureate and vocational qualification learners received their results this morning.
Deputy Minister joins children for creative writing as part of summer activities17/08/2022 15:05:00
Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden had the opportunity to join the Summer Reading Challenge and Summer of Fun activities at Merthyr Library this week.
Consultation launched on improving social care services17/08/2022 13:15:00
Deputy Minister for Social Services, Julie Morgan has today launched a consultation on improving the experiences for many people using health and social care services.
How restoring Wales’ bogs is improving water and wildfire security during dry weather16/08/2022 13:15:00
Today, a new Natural Resources Wales report highlights how action to restore the degraded peatland of Wales accelerated at record pace during 2021/22 – even surpassing expectations.
Autumn booster invitations issued to eligible adults in Wales16/08/2022 12:15:00
Eligible adults in Wales have begun to be invited for their COVID-19 autumn booster this week.
Plans for Trawsfynydd site could bring a huge boost for North Wales16/08/2022 10:05:00
Cwmni Egino has a crucial role to play in realising the potential of the Trawsfynydd site, North Wales Minister Lesley Griffiths has said following a visit to the area.
Financial support available for learners and their families16/08/2022 09:15:00
Here are eight education subsidies and schemes that you could qualify for.
Economy Minister visits the new look Cei Llechi15/08/2022 14:05:00
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething recently (13 August 2022) had the opportunity to see the transformational redevelopment of Cei Llechi (Slate Quay), Caernarfon, following a £5.9 million regeneration project.