New £13 million National Lottery cash injection to support communities hit hardest by the rising cost-of-living

The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, has announced a vital £13 million cash injection to support those hit hardest by the rising cost-of-living. The move sees Buttle UK receiving £10 million and Smallwood Trust £3 million in National Lottery funding as part of the £75 million cost-of-living commitment the funder made earlier this year.

The National Lottery Community Fund has also revealed new research findings from its latest Community Research Index, showing the difficult choices and behaviour changes people and communities are having to make in order to cope with cost-of-living pressures.

The survey of over 8,000 UK adults shows:

Two thirds (63%) have, or think they may, reduce their donations to charity

A third (33%) are using foodbanks or believe they might need to do so in future. Young people are the most reliant, with nearly a quarter (23%) of 18 to 24-year-olds already turning to them for help

28% have skipped entire meals while 18% anticipate they might need to

44% have either already sought advice on debt and financial issues, or may be forced to in the next year as household bills rise

Over half (54%) have already reduced spending on essentials, like food and heating, with women (59%) forced to make more sacrifices compared to men (49%).

With £10 million of National Lottery funding, Buttle UK will support more than 12,000 children and young people over the next five years to overcome crisis, by distributing grants to charities and organisations across England from The Chances for Children Crisis Fund.

These Chances for Children grants, averaging around £1,500 per family, will pay for emergency essentials, as well as critical longer-term emotional and practical help. They will cover the costs for things that those who are struggling would not otherwise be able to afford. This could be anything from a bed for a child who is sleeping on the floor, to travel costs and a laptop so a homeless teenager can start their first college course.

The Women’s Urgent Support Fund, set up by Smallwood Trust with over £3.2 million of National Lottery funding, will enable 20,000 women across England to access specialist support services over the next five years, by distributing grants to 60 local community organisations led by and serving women.

These grants will enable women’s organisations to meet the spike in demand for basic needs from women who are most at risk of poverty. They will also enhance critical organisational capacity through longer-term funding to help shore up capacity for vital services – particularly those working with black and ethnic minority and/or disabled women – as organisations continue to support women through the ongoing cost-of-living challenges.

David Knott, Chief Executive of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players we have been able to commit £75 million to support people across the UK with the impact of the rising cost-of-living this year. The £13 million boost we have announced today is a great stride towards delivering on our pledge and sends out a strong message that we are here for you, we are listening, and we are responding quickly and flexibly. I’m proud that National Lottery funding supports communities to thrive and that is never more important than in these difficult times.”

Joseph Howes, CEO of Buttle UK, said: “We are seeing that things have been getting progressively worse for children living in poverty. As this new research shows, children and young people across the country are facing incredible challenges brought on by spiralling prices and the impact of food and fuel poverty. The cyclical nature of financial difficulty and its impact on children’s mental health and educational outcomes is only going to get worse as this ongoing period of crisis persists. Thanks to National Lottery players, Buttle UK will be able to reach thousands more children and young people with critical support over the next five years than we would otherwise be able to, and offer them a genuine chance for change during what is such a difficult time.”

Paul Carbury, CEO of Smallwood Trust, said: “As this new research shows, women across the country are facing new challenges brought on by the rising cost-of-living. Research with our own grant partners have also underlined worries about wellbeing and burnt-out staff, who have come through the height of the pandemic, and are now faced with the cost-of-living crisis demands. This fund has come at a crucial time and Smallwood’s mission of tackling gendered poverty has never been more relevant as women shoulder increasing financial burdens. Thanks to National Lottery players, £3 million will be invested in frontline organisations who provide life-saving services for the most marginalised women in the UK and enhance the overall capacity of the women’s sector.”

The National Lottery Community Fund distributes money raised by National Lottery players, who raise over £30 million each week for good causes across the UK. Thanks to National Lottery players last year, The National Lottery Community Fund awarded over half a billion pounds (£588.2 million) of life-changing funding to communities across the UK.

To find out more visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk

Notes to Editors

Research conducted on behalf of The National Lottery Community Fund by Savanta ComRes between 2nd and 28th November 2022, amongst 8,968 UK adults weighted to be representative of UK adults by gender, age, region, social grade and ethnicity.

The Chances for Children Crisis Fund is supported by £10 million of funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, to help children and young people overcome crisis. Thanks to National Lottery players, £9.2 million will be awarded in grants to charities and organisations, supporting more than 12,000 children and young people over five years (2023 – 2028). £800,000 will be used to cover salaries, and programme and admin costs.

The Women’s Urgent Support Fund is supported by £3,210,000 of funding from The National Lottery Community Fund to respond to the cost-of-living crisis. Thanks to National Lottery players, £3 million will be awarded in grants to 60 small, local community organisations led by and serving women, enabling 20,000 women to access vital specialist support services over five years (2023 – 2028). £210,000 will be used to cover programme and admin costs.

About The National Lottery Community Fund

We are the largest funder of community activity in the UK – we support people and communities to prosper and thrive.

We’re proud to award money raised by National Lottery players to communities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and to work closely with Government to distribute vital grants and funding from key Government programmes and initiatives.

Our funding has a positive impact and makes a difference to people’s lives. We support projects focused on things that matter, including economic prosperity, employment, young people, mental health, loneliness and helping the UK reach net zero by 2050.

Thanks to the support of National Lottery players, our funding is open to everyone. We’re privileged to be able to work with the smallest of local groups right up to UK-wide charities, enabling people and communities to bring their ambitions to life.

National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK. Since The National Lottery began in 1994, £43 billion has been raised for good causes. National Lottery funding has been used to support over 635,000 projects – 255 projects per postcode area.

Website │Twitter │Facebook │Instagram