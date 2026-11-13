Ministry of Justice
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New 1,700-place Leicestershire prison moves a step closer
A new 1,700-place prison in Leicestershire has reached a major construction milestone this week, with final structural works now complete.
- Structural works completed at 1,700 place Leicestershire prison
- Boost to the East Midlands through jobs and safer streets
- Part of prison building boom by Government to ensure country never runs out of space again
The final building beam at HMP Welland Oaks has now been installed, paving the way for work on the tough security infrastructure and rehabilitation features that will help cut crime and protect the public.
This includes the latest counter-drone technology and illicit mobile phone blocking measures to stop drugs and other contraband entering the jail and clamp down on the organised crime gangs behind them. Several workshops will also give prisoners the skills and education they need to leave crime behind.
The project is creating hundreds of new jobs during construction and once it opens in 2029 – providing opportunities to local people, apprentices and even prison leavers to build careers that will help them keep on the straight and narrow.
The new prison forms part of the largest prison building boom since the Victorian era, as the Government delivers 14,000 additional places by 2031, after just 500 net places were added in the 14 years to July 2024.
Catherine McKinnell, Minister for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, said:
We are getting on with the job of building the prison places needed to lock up dangerous criminals and keep the public safe.
These new prison places will have tough, modern security to tackle drones, drugs and other contraband, as well as new workshops that give offenders the skills to turn their backs on crime.
We’ve already delivered 3,300 places across the country and are investing billions to build thousands more – creating jobs, cutting reoffending and making our streets safer.
As of September 2026, more than £269 million – over 85 per cent of project spending – has gone to businesses within 50 miles of the site, supporting local jobs and growth.
Today’s milestone comes as the Government will soon sign a contract to greenlight the next phase of work on a new 1,500-place prison in Buckinghamshire.
It follows £110 million being brought forward to accelerate the delivery of hundreds of prison places, including by converting existing space such as unused offices, laundries and storage areas into cells.
The Government is also freeing up capacity by removing foreign national offenders more quickly and addressing the historic injustice of Imprisonment for Public Protection sentences in a way that balances fairness and public safety.
Notes to editors
- HMP Welland Oaks is a category B prison for adult men under construction in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, close to HMP Gartree. It is being built by Wates Construction and will hold around 1,700 men and is due to receive its first prisoners at the start of 2029.
- The project is already creating opportunities for local people. As of September 2026:
- 501 new jobs have been created on site
- 29 apprentices have worked on the project so far
- 36 prison leavers have been upskilled
- 85.5% of project spend (£269 million) has been within 50 miles of the site
- The enabling works contract is for a new Category C resettlement prison next to HMPs Grendon and Springhill in Buckinghamshire and is expected to deliver 1,468 places.
- The Ministry of Justice’s Extraordinary Jobs campaign aims to challenge misconceptions about careers in prisons and probation, showcasing the variety of roles, skills and opportunities available, and the difference staff make in protecting the public and supporting rehabilitation. For more information about jobs available in the prison service please visit prisonandprobationjobs.gov.uk.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-1700-place-leicestershire-prison-moves-a-step-closer
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