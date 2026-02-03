techUK
New £20 million space innovation hub opens in Buckinghamshire
The Westcott Space Hub has officially been opened in Buckinghamshire. Backed by £5.8 million of UK Space Agency funding and £15 million in match funding, this facility will support small and medium-sized businesses, major industry players, academia and others in the local space ecosystem to collaborate.
Located at Westcott Venture Park, a site with over 50 years of heritage as a rocket engine test site, the Hub spans 62,000 square feet and offers state-of-the-art testing facilities, training spaces and commercial workspace providing cutting-edge facilities to help space businesses grow and creating up to 300 jobs.
The hub includes:
- 42,000 square feet of flexible commercial space including offices, labs and workshops with 33% already pre-let
- A 10,000 square foot training facility with a 150-seat lecture theatre, 15 classrooms and a fully equipped workshop
- 10,000 square feet of shared facilities including a clean room, mechanical environmental testing facilities, and propulsion testing facilities, with a vacuum chamber for testing electric propulsion engines. This is the only facility of its type in the UK and one of the largest in the world.
These facilities will address a critical gap in research and development infrastructure in Buckinghamshire and is one of the few campuses in the world with world-class assembly, integration and testing facilities to hire. This will allow companies to access world-class testing and development facilities without relocating abroad and offer more companies from across the UK's space sector the opportunity for development.
