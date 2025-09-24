New 26-mile coastal path opens in Suffolk

Walkers gain 11 miles of new access rights around Suffolk's Deben Estuary as part of government's commitment to complete 2,700-mile England Coast Path.

Walkers gain 11 miles of new access rights around the Deben Estuary

Trail connects communities from Felixstowe Ferry to Bawdsey through historic Woodbridge

Forms part of government’s commitment to complete 2,700-mile England Coast Path

Walkers can now explore 26 miles of Suffolk coastline from Felixstowe Ferry to Bawdsey as Natural England has today officially opened a new stretch of the King Charles III England Coast Path. The new route creates 11 miles of new access rights around the scenic Deben Estuary.

The trail takes walkers past various settlements, including the historic market town of Woodbridge, offering sweeping estuary views and enhancing connections between key coastal areas. This section joins up with the existing open stretch of the trail from Shotley Gate to Felixstowe Ferry, along the Orwell Estuary.

The path explores the Deben Estuary’s unique landscape, home to more than 40 per cent of Suffolk’s remaining saltmarsh. Ramblers can enjoy the diversity of the coastline from sheltered estuary banks to agricultural land, passing through Martlesham Wilds Nature Reserve and alongside the archaeological treasures of Sutton Hoo.

Deben Estuary, Woodbridge (Credit: Suffolk County Council)

Hannah Thacker, Natural England deputy director for Norfolk and Suffolk, said:

This new stretch of the King Charles III England Coast Path opens up Suffolk’s stunning coastline along the Deben Estuary. Whether walking along the estuary on sea walls past saltmarsh, or through the working landscape of the surrounding farmland, this Suffolk coastline has something for everyone. I am personally looking forward to walking this stretch of the path and experiencing the benefits of getting outdoors and spending time in nature.

Environmental protections ensure wildlife thrives alongside public access. The route includes a bird-watching screen, designated dog on lead areas, and strategic path positioning and fencing to protect internationally-important populations of dark-bellied brent geese and avocets that spend winter in the estuary.

Renovated footbridges and steps at Ferry Cliff and Nettle Hill have improved the walked route here. The trail addresses a significant gap in Suffolk’s coastal access network between Ramsholt and Bawdsey, where previously there was no public access along the estuary. A new section of trail across farmland between Waldringfield and Martlesham provides a much-needed through route.

A seasonal ferry operates between Bawdsey and Felixstowe Ferry from May to September, creating circular walking opportunities. The route passes through the Suffolk and Essex Coasts and Heaths National Landscape, an area protected for its distinctive character.

Finger post at Ramsholt (Credit: Suffolk County Council)

Councillor Paul West, Suffolk County Council Cabinet member for operational highways, flooding and Ipswich, said:

Suffolk has some of the most beautiful countryside in Britain so I am delighted to see that there is a new route for the public to enjoy around the Deben Estuary. It is a fascinating part of the county, rich in history and nature. I am sure it will become a favourite with visitors for many years to come.

This opening represents progress towards completing England’s continuous 2,700-mile coastal walking trail. The government’s commitment to connecting people with nature supports health and wellbeing whilst showcasing England’s diverse coastal heritage.

The King Charles III England Coast Path will become the world’s longest managed and waymarked coastal path when complete, providing free public access to England’s entire coastline for the first time.

Andrew Excell, from Suffolk Wildlife Trust, said:

The opening of this section of the King Charles III England Coast Path will give locals and visitors the chance to walk alongside some of our most precious and internationally important habitats on the Deben Estuary. People will be able to enjoy the quiet beauty of this area, take the opportunity to learn more about the landscape, and respect the sensitive wildlife in the area – including ground-nesting birds and rare coastal plants that are vulnerable to human disturbance.

Background:

Photos: you can find photos of sections of the stretch here: https://we.tl/t-bG0ZcUDSrV Please credit Suffolk County Council. This link expires in 3 days.