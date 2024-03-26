Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
New £295m for councils to introduce weekly food waste collections
Up to £295m in capital funding for local authorities to roll out weekly food waste collections.
Councils in England will be supported with up to £295 million in funding to introduce weekly food waste collections by 31 March 2026, Recycling Minister Robbie Moore yesterday (Monday 25 March) announced.
New funding will cover new food waste containers for homes and specialist collection vehicles, targeted at local authorities that have yet to fully put food waste service in place.
Over ten million tonnes of food is wasted every year in the UK, with much sent to landfill. Separate collections of food waste from every household will prevent contamination of other waste which could be usefully recycled, as well as ensuring that food waste can be sent to anaerobic digestion facilities rather than needlessly lost to landfill. Directing food waste to these plants will generate more sustainable energy to power homes and businesses, and cut down the more than 18 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions associated with this waste.
Recycling Minister Robbie Moore yesterday said:
Weekly food waste collections are a central plank in delivering a simpler, easier recycling system for all. It will help to stop food waste heading to landfill and support our goals of tackling both waste and climate change.
We’re backing councils with new funding to ensure the nation can benefit and recycle more.
Claire Shrewsbury, Director of Insights and Innovations WRAP, yesterday said:
Weekly food waste collections will give recycling in England an important boost and help reduce the impact of food waste on climate change. Our research shows that when food waste collections are introduced, and people see how much food goes to waste in their home, they want to do something about it. And with food waste costing a household of four around £1,000 a year, weekly collections will not only help prevent food waste in the first place, but utilise the food waste collected to generate green energy and compost.
The funding is part of the government’s Simpler Recycling plans – meaning that people across England will be able to recycle the same materials, and ending the confusing patchwork of rules governing what can and can’t be recycled in different parts of the country.
A central pillar of these reforms will see weekly collections of food waste rolled out for most households across England by 2026, cutting food waste heading to landfill while also ensuring smelly waste no longer sits for weeks in people’s bins.
Defra developed the funding formula for local authorities in collaboration with WRAP, and engaged closely with local authority organisations to discuss the approach.
The financial model which underpins the formula accounts for a number of variables including rurality, levels of deprivation, number of kerbside and flatted properties, configuration of flatted properties, food waste yields, vehicle and container unit costs, and average collection round sizes. The model also takes into account the extent of existing food waste collection in each local authority.
We continue to work closely with local authorities and stand ready to help them further to deliver our reforms. A full list of funding by local authority is available here.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-295m-for-councils-to-introduce-weekly-food-waste-collections
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Government ensures food production remains primary purpose of farming26/03/2024 11:20:00
The government is introducing now measures to limit the amount of land farmers can take out of productive actions under the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI).
Rural community green spaces to be rejuvenated through new government investment25/03/2024 14:20:00
Fund of up to £7 million will boost access to nature and support rural communities across England to become more green-fingered.
Bottom towed fishing gear prohibited over reef habitats in 13 marine protected areas22/03/2024 14:20:00
The recovery of rare, threatened and important habitats and species in English waters is another step closer from today (Friday 22 March 2024).
New measures to help protect poultry industry from bird flu19/03/2024 14:20:00
New registration requirements for bird keepers in Great Britain – all bird keepers must register their birds and update records annually.
Payment rates increased to benefit farmers, land managers & trees19/03/2024 11:20:00
Farmers and land managers can now get up to £11,600 per hectare for the public benefits delivered by woodlands they create – a 45% increase
Project to reconnect River Otter to its floodplain complete18/03/2024 09:27:00
The landscape adaptation project will create 55 hectares of nationally rare wildlife habitat; compensating for regional habitat losses due to sea level rise.
Government backs legislation to tackle illegal pet smuggling15/03/2024 16:25:00
New measures will close existing loopholes exploited by unscrupulous breeders and traders
Thousands of species set to benefit from new government funding15/03/2024 14:20:00
20 new nature projects across the country will receive funding to create and restore critical habitat areas equivalent in total to the size of York