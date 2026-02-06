New 35-mile coastal path opens along Chichester Harbour

Walkers gain access to stunning coastline between Hayling Island and East Head. New trail joins more than 210 miles of a continuous path on the south coast

Walkers can now explore 35 miles of Chichester Harbour’s wildlife-rich coastline as Natural England has officially opened a new stretch of the King Charles III England Coast Path.

The stretch runs from South Hayling in Hampshire to East Head in West Sussex, passing through saltmarshes, mudflats and coastal villages including Emsworth, Bosham and West Itchenor.

Combined with neighbouring sections, there are now over 210 continuous miles of coast path between Calshot in Hampshire and Rye Harbour in East Sussex.

This new section snakes around various islands and peninsulas, taking in a mosaic of habitats. There are opportunities to spot seals and internationally-important bird populations, especially winter migrant species such as brent geese, ringed plover, and curlew. Thorney Island provides a quiet eight-mile loop for birdwatching around its wild perimeter.

Edel McGurk, South East regional director for Natural England, said:

The King Charles III England Coast Path is a boost to coastal communities. Walkers bring economic benefit to the towns and villages along the route. Not only that, the health and wellbeing benefits of the path will leave a legacy for the region. Working in partnership with Hampshire County Council and West Sussex County Council on this section of path has created a safe and responsible way for people to enjoy our protected landscapes, coastline, local heritage and wildlife.

The Itchenor Ferry, operating since the 17th century, carries walkers across the Chichester Channel. A glorious eight-mile alternative route passes through several places of interest, including the roman palace at Fishbourne, the charming hamlet of Dell Quay, and historic Birdham.

Councillor Lulu Bowerman, Hampshire County Council’s executive member for highways and passenger transport, said:

It’s wonderful to see a further stretch of the King Charles III England Coast Path open. We’re proud to have played an active role in this fantastic project that gives people of all ages and abilities easier access to this biodiverse coastline.” With warmer weather and longer days just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to get outside, enjoy the fresh air, and explore our beautiful coastal landscapes.

Councillor Joy Dennis, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

The King Charles III England Coast Path represents a major step forward for our communities and our natural environment. The improved path around Chichester Harbour with better surfacing, clearer signage and new boardwalks, makes the coastline even more accessible. This route will boost local tourism, support wildlife, and give people the chance to explore areas previously out of reach. Importantly, the trail has been designed to adapt to coastal erosion, ensuring that public access is protected in the future.

Once fully open, the coast path will become the world’s longest managed coastal path at a total length of almost 2,700 miles.

