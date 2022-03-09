New £60 million investment for particle physics research in the UK

Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) is investing £60 million as part of its continued support to the particle physics research community in the UK.

This funding helps to keep the UK at the forefront of answering some of the biggest and most complex questions in science and supports the next generation of UK particle physicists.

The latest particle physics experiment grants from STFC will fund teams from 18 UK universities to carry out world-leading particle physics research over the next three years.

Fundamental questions

Particle physics studies the world at the smallest possible distance scales and the highest achievable energies, seeking answers to fundamental questions about the structure of matter and the composition of the universe.

Ten years after the UK researchers’ contribution to the Nobel Prize winning detection of the Higgs boson, some of the questions that the community is working to answer are:

what is the universe made of and why?

what is the underlying nature of neutrinos?

why is there an imbalance between matter and antimatter in the universe?

how can we detect dark matter?

are there any new particles or particle interactions we can find?

