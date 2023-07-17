New £800 million Construction Framework Will Deliver Infrastructure Ambitions

NEPO has launched a new £800m Construction Framework to deliver the North East and UK’s infrastructure ambitions.

To ensure that it meets the needs of buyers, the Framework has been developed through extensive market engagement with regional and national suppliers.

The Framework will run until June 2027, bringing certainty to public sector buyers. It includes 10 lots that cover local, regional and national needs. The solution provides contracting local authorities with access to contractors to provide a wide range of construction works, individual projects, programmes of work or development works.

The NEPO2025 strategy is committed to helping regional suppliers find and win opportunities. Of the 24 contractors that have won a place on the Framework, 11 are headquartered in the North East and a further 6 have a North East office. These include Brims, Esh Construction, Surgo and T Manners &Sons. There are several new suppliers that have won a place on the Framework including Aptus Construction, Bowmer & Kirkland and EQUANS.

Jane Turner, construction lead at, NEPO recently said:

“We are delighted to launch our Construction Works Framework. This new solution will deliver both the regional and the national infrastructure ambitions. Our new solution provides an easy and accessible route to market for regional and national contracting authorities. Whether the project is £100,000 or £70,000,000 our Framework can deliver what is needed. “Through our extensive market engagement the Framework is working with a wide range of regional and national suppliers on this solution. Over the next 4 years we’re looking forward to working with our suppliers to ensure that we can deliver what is needed.”

Chris Price, managing director, Aptus recently said:

“Aptus is pleased to announce our appointment to the NEPO Construction Works framework for the first time. Securing positions on lots 1-4, Aptus is looking forward to collaborating more closely with the NEPO procurement team and member public sector bodies to deliver projects with quality, sustainability and social value at the heart of them.”

Andy Kinnear, construction director, Bowmer & Kirkland said: “We are delighted to have been successful on multiple lots on the NEPO framework. We are excited to explore the opportunities this will bring and to work with clients and the framework team on new projects going forward, whilst integrating ourselves into the framework as a whole to provide and gain benefit with the other contractors engaged on the NEPO framework.”