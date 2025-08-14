Digital Poverty Alliance
New £9.5M fund to support community-led digital inclusion
Millions of people in the United Kingdom remain excluded from the opportunities of the digital world. For some, the barrier is a lack of skills or confidence. For others, it is the absence of an affordable laptop, tablet, or mobile phone. These barriers limit access to work, healthcare, education, and the ability to secure the best value for everyday essentials.
The UK Government has announced the £9.5 million Digital Inclusion Innovation Fund, which will direct resources to local councils, charities, and community groups with a deep understanding of their communities. In England, eligible organisations can apply for grants between £25,000 and £500,000 to deliver initiatives such as skills workshops and schemes providing devices to people without them. Devolved governments in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland will manage equivalent funding programmes in their nations.
As a partner in the UK Government’s Digital Inclusion Action Plan, the Digital Poverty Alliance views this investment as a timely opportunity to translate national commitments into meaningful action.
Elizabeth Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of the Digital Poverty Alliance, said: “We see this Fund as a wonderful opportunity to test and scale solutions and findings that can make a huge difference to neighbourhoods across the country. It is a great start in seeing the government meet the commitments set out in the Digital Inclusion Action Plan in unlocking vital government investment to fight the causes of digital inequalities for those of all ages and backgrounds.”
By focusing on locally led solutions, the Fund aims to build an evidence base of effective approaches that can then be expanded across the country. For the one in five adults and children who are digitally excluded, this is more than a funding announcement. It is a step towards ensuring that everyone, regardless of age, income, or location, can participate fully in the digital society.
Original article link: https://digitalpovertyalliance.org/news-updates/new-9-5m-fund-to-support-community-led-digital-inclusion/
