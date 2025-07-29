New accreditation awards to archive services

Following a recent Archive Service Accreditation Panel, the UK Archive Service Accreditation Committee is pleased to announce that the following archive services have been accredited for the first time:

Science and Industry Museum

North Lanarkshire Archives

The Science and Industry Museum is part of the Science Museum Group. Their archive holdings support the work of the museum in inspiring audiences with the past, present and future of STEM.

The archive collections include incredible textile sample books including the Calico Printers Association collection, material from creative music industry in the city which formed the Use Hearing Protection exhibition, and significant works relating to industry from the city such as the Ferranti archive from the Manchester-based company who changed the face of electronics by manufacturing the first commercially available computer.

The archives also hold significant material relating to the historic site of the museum, which is home to the Grade I listed passenger railway station and 1830 Warehouse, both first examples of their kind. The archives continue to acquire material from science and industry in the North West.

Sally MacDonald, director, said:

“This achievement signifies the specialist work that goes into caring for our incredible archive collections which support so much of our activity at the museum. We look forward to using this standard to continue to improve our archival offer for our users.”

The records in the North Lanarkshire Archives’ collection date from the 16th to the 21st century and tell of the transformation from agricultural area, to one of Scotland’s main centres of manufacturing and heavy industry, and through to the post-industrial era. Thanks to an Archives Revealed grant, they are currently cataloguing and promoting their Cumbernauld New Town collection.

Heather Liddle, Active and Creative Communities Manager at North Lanarkshire Council, said:

“We are delighted that the panel has acknowledged the impressive service offer and successful collaborative working with our partners. The team has shown great commitment to continuous improvement and worked tirelessly to achieve the standards required for this award.”

In addition, the following archive services have had their accreditation renewed:

Dudley Archives

Gwasanaeth Archifau Gwynedd

National Arts Education Archive

North Yorkshire Archives

The Postal Museum: the Royal Mail Archive

Royal Armouries, Leeds and the Tower of London

Rotherham Archives

Royal College of Physicians of London Archive

University of Liverpool Special Collections and Archives

The award shows they meet the UK standard for managing collections and enabling public access to their records. It also means they have shown resilience and the ability to manage changing circumstances successfully.

Archive Service Accreditation is supported by a partnership of the Archives and Records Association (UK), Archives and Records Council Wales, National Records of Scotland, Public Record Office of Northern Ireland, Scottish Council on Archives, The National Archives and the Welsh Government through its Culture division.

