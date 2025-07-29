National Archives
|Printable version
New accreditation awards to archive services
Following a recent Archive Service Accreditation Panel, the UK Archive Service Accreditation Committee is pleased to announce that the following archive services have been accredited for the first time:
- Science and Industry Museum
- North Lanarkshire Archives
The Science and Industry Museum is part of the Science Museum Group. Their archive holdings support the work of the museum in inspiring audiences with the past, present and future of STEM.
The archive collections include incredible textile sample books including the Calico Printers Association collection, material from creative music industry in the city which formed the Use Hearing Protection exhibition, and significant works relating to industry from the city such as the Ferranti archive from the Manchester-based company who changed the face of electronics by manufacturing the first commercially available computer.
The archives also hold significant material relating to the historic site of the museum, which is home to the Grade I listed passenger railway station and 1830 Warehouse, both first examples of their kind. The archives continue to acquire material from science and industry in the North West.
Sally MacDonald, director, said:
“This achievement signifies the specialist work that goes into caring for our incredible archive collections which support so much of our activity at the museum. We look forward to using this standard to continue to improve our archival offer for our users.”
The records in the North Lanarkshire Archives’ collection date from the 16th to the 21st century and tell of the transformation from agricultural area, to one of Scotland’s main centres of manufacturing and heavy industry, and through to the post-industrial era. Thanks to an Archives Revealed grant, they are currently cataloguing and promoting their Cumbernauld New Town collection.
Heather Liddle, Active and Creative Communities Manager at North Lanarkshire Council, said:
“We are delighted that the panel has acknowledged the impressive service offer and successful collaborative working with our partners. The team has shown great commitment to continuous improvement and worked tirelessly to achieve the standards required for this award.”
In addition, the following archive services have had their accreditation renewed:
- Dudley Archives
- Gwasanaeth Archifau Gwynedd
- National Arts Education Archive
- North Yorkshire Archives
- The Postal Museum: the Royal Mail Archive
- Royal Armouries, Leeds and the Tower of London
- Rotherham Archives
- Royal College of Physicians of London Archive
- University of Liverpool Special Collections and Archives
The award shows they meet the UK standard for managing collections and enabling public access to their records. It also means they have shown resilience and the ability to manage changing circumstances successfully.
Archive Service Accreditation is supported by a partnership of the Archives and Records Association (UK), Archives and Records Council Wales, National Records of Scotland, Public Record Office of Northern Ireland, Scottish Council on Archives, The National Archives and the Welsh Government through its Culture division.
Find out more about Archive Service Accreditation
Original article link: https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/about/news/new-accreditation-awards-to-archive-services/
Latest News from
National Archives
Katrina scoops LHVA award in Volunteers’ Week03/06/2025 14:15:00
A volunteer at The National Archives has won a London Heritage Volunteer Award for her outstanding work.
Happy & Glorious: Coronation art exhibition goes on show12/05/2025 16:15:00
Stunning new artwork commissioned by the Government Art Collection to mark the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla has gone on show in our Happy & Glorious exhibition.
Mandatory bag checks introduced for all visitors24/04/2025 14:15:00
Starting 29 April 2025, we are introducing new security measures to safeguard our visitors, staff and to protect our collections.
Improvement work to our building continues22/04/2025 14:15:00
Work to replace the windows in the 1970s part of our building continues and from late Spring will move to the first floor.
£1 million project explores lasting impact of Radclyffe Hall’s radical novel14/04/2025 14:15:00
Researchers have embarked on a £1 million project to examine the lasting impact of Radclyffe Hall’s radical novel “The Well of Loneliness”.
Cornelia Parker creates new work for Coronation exhibition11/04/2025 09:15:00
Stunning new artwork commissioned by the Government Art Collection to mark the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla goes on show at The National Archives from 2 May.
Tanks to Botanics – archives win accredited status31/03/2025 16:15:00
Two radically different archives, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and The Tank Museum at Bovington, have won accredited status for the first time for their archive services.
Archives Revealed awards new cataloguing grants and first-ever consortium grant25/02/2025 16:15:00
Archives Revealed has awarded 12 cataloguing grants and its first ever consortium grant to archives across the UK.