Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade
|Printable version
New action on redress for postmasters affected by Post Office scandals
Government announces new action on redress for postmasters affected by the Horizon and Capture scandals
- Deadlines set for closure of remaining redress schemes for postmasters, providing certainty while ensuring eligible individuals still have time to submit new claims
- New independent routes for reviewing and appealing claims to strengthen fairness
- Independent investigation announced into pre-Horizon software systems
- Over £1.7 billion compensation paid out to over 14,000 postmasters through Horizon redress schemes
Thousands of postmasters affected by the Horizon and Capture scandals are set to benefit from new action on redress. The Government yesterday [21 October] announced a new package of measures to provide pathways to conclusion for schemes, strengthen scrutiny and fairness, and investigate pre-Horizon software.
The scandals caused profound harm to postmasters, many of whom suffered years of financial, personal and reputational damage through no fault of their own. Over £1.7 billion has now been paid out in compensation to over 14,000 of those affected, with 87% of Horizon claims received now settled.
Post Office Minister, Kate Dearden said:
We must never lose sight of the suffering caused by the Horizon and Capture scandals. Behind every pound of compensation paid is a person whose life has been turned upside down by the scandal.
We remain unwavering in our commitment to provide fair, comprehensive and timely redress to all those affected and ensure that a scandal like this never happens again.
New deadlines have been set for applications to the two remaining postmaster redress schemes, providing a pathway to conclusion while ensuring sufficient time for people to apply. The Capture Redress Scheme will close to new applications on 31 March 2027, while the Horizon Convictions Redress Scheme will close to new submissions on 31 July 2027.
New routes have also been announced to strengthen fairness around compensation offers on the Horizon Shortfalls Scheme (HSS). Later this month, a new independent review process will begin for postmasters who have been told that there is insufficient evidence to receive a fixed sum offer of compensation.
A new independent review process will also open in November for those who have previously accepted HSS fixed sum offers and believe their claims were undervalued.
To ensure no stone is left unturned in uncovering the full extent of issues affecting postmasters, a new independent investigation into software used before Horizon has also now been confirmed.
This follows a recommendation from the Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Select Committee, with an independent investigator to establish a full understanding of other software applications and their potential impact. The evidence it produces will be used to inform any future considerations.
Notes to Editors
- Registration remains open for the Horizon Family Members Redress Scheme, with claims processing expected to begin early next year. The scheme recognises that the impact of the scandal extended beyond postmasters to their families.
- The Government also confirmed that the Restorative Justice programme is now fully operational, providing a voluntary process for postmasters and family members who wish to participate.
- As of 30 September 2026, approximately £1,731 million has been paid to over 14,000 claimants for Horizon Redress schemes (Post Office Horizon financial redress data as of 30 September 2026 - GOV.UK )
- Over £9 million has been paid to claimants on the Capture redress scheme (Post Office Capture financial redress data as of 30 September 2026 - GOV.UK)
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-action-on-redress-for-postmasters-affected-by-post-office-scandals
Latest News from
Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade
Update following negotiations on enhanced FTA with Turkey22/10/2026 15:10:00
The UK and Turkey made progress in Round 6 talks on an enhanced FTA, advancing discussions across key sectors to boost growth and opportunities.
Stronger protections for pregnant women and new parents against unfair dismissal22/10/2026 13:10:00
Tribunals to use a new, stricter, approach for dismissal cases involving pregnant women and new parents from 2027
10,000 young people to get foot in the door of Britain's tech sector as work placements rolled out across the country21/10/2026 12:07:00
10,000 young people will get the chance to get experience under their belt, build up their CVs, and get their foot in the door of Britain's digital and tech sector.
Over 100,000 job and training opportunities a year to give young people a route into Britain’s growth industries as part of industrial strategy20/10/2026 11:15:00
Young people will get thousands more opportunities to start skilled careers in some of Britain’s fastest-growing industries, as government and businesses join forces to expand apprenticeships, work experience and training.
World-first mission puts UK expertise to work to help clean up space15/10/2026 15:10:00
New mission launched to help protect active satellites which underpin national security and everyday services
Building the capability to commercialise workplace safety data15/10/2026 11:15:00
With GOTT support, HSE transformed RIDDOR data into a beta dashboard that helps users identify workplace safety risks and trends.
New action to crackdown on bogus self-employment loopholes15/10/2026 09:15:00
Over 900,000 people could benefit from new plans which include measures to crack down on bogus self-employment.
Businesses set to be protected from Argentinian economic coercion14/10/2026 13:15:00
Businesses investing in the Falklands Islands are set to be protected from Argentinian domestic measures targeting companies and individuals involved in lawful economic activity