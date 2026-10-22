New action on redress for postmasters affected by Post Office scandals

Government announces new action on redress for postmasters affected by the Horizon and Capture scandals

Deadlines set for closure of remaining redress schemes for postmasters, providing certainty while ensuring eligible individuals still have time to submit new claims

New independent routes for reviewing and appealing claims to strengthen fairness

Independent investigation announced into pre-Horizon software systems

Over £1.7 billion compensation paid out to over 14,000 postmasters through Horizon redress schemes

Thousands of postmasters affected by the Horizon and Capture scandals are set to benefit from new action on redress. The Government yesterday [21 October] announced a new package of measures to provide pathways to conclusion for schemes, strengthen scrutiny and fairness, and investigate pre-Horizon software.

The scandals caused profound harm to postmasters, many of whom suffered years of financial, personal and reputational damage through no fault of their own. Over £1.7 billion has now been paid out in compensation to over 14,000 of those affected, with 87% of Horizon claims received now settled.

Post Office Minister, Kate Dearden said:

We must never lose sight of the suffering caused by the Horizon and Capture scandals. Behind every pound of compensation paid is a person whose life has been turned upside down by the scandal. We remain unwavering in our commitment to provide fair, comprehensive and timely redress to all those affected and ensure that a scandal like this never happens again.

New deadlines have been set for applications to the two remaining postmaster redress schemes, providing a pathway to conclusion while ensuring sufficient time for people to apply. The Capture Redress Scheme will close to new applications on 31 March 2027, while the Horizon Convictions Redress Scheme will close to new submissions on 31 July 2027.

New routes have also been announced to strengthen fairness around compensation offers on the Horizon Shortfalls Scheme (HSS). Later this month, a new independent review process will begin for postmasters who have been told that there is insufficient evidence to receive a fixed sum offer of compensation.

A new independent review process will also open in November for those who have previously accepted HSS fixed sum offers and believe their claims were undervalued.

To ensure no stone is left unturned in uncovering the full extent of issues affecting postmasters, a new independent investigation into software used before Horizon has also now been confirmed.

This follows a recommendation from the Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Select Committee, with an independent investigator to establish a full understanding of other software applications and their potential impact. The evidence it produces will be used to inform any future considerations.

Notes to Editors