New action to expand Scottish exports

US Export Plan among steps to boost business.

A bespoke plan to help Scottish companies export to the United States will be drawn up as part of new measures aimed at boosting trade.

It is one of six actions announced in the First Minister’s Programme for Government to assist exporters and address global trade challenges.

Other steps include increased funding for product development, market research and attendance at international trade shows.

Within the current financial year, the Six Point Export Plan will:

produce a US Export Plan to identify states offering the best markets for Scottish products, as part of wider support for trade with North America

use the International Growth Support Programme to unlock opportunities through trade shows, distributor visits, market research and product development

bring more global buyers to Scotland to showcase what companies have to offer

expand funding for overseas trade missions through the International Trade Partnership with Scottish Chambers of Commerce

increase funding for exporters in the technology, life sciences, renewables and hydrogen sectors

widen support for businesses through Scottish Enterprise’s international team, Scottish Development International, including more overseas trade missions and exporter showcase events

During a visit to Summerhall Distillery in Edinburgh, which exports to more than a dozen countries including the US, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said:

“In the face of global uncertainty, I am determined to protect and grow Scotland’s business interests around the world. “As the USA remains the single largest destination for Scottish exports outside the European Union, action to maintain and grow the market share while recognising the changing dynamics of US export opportunities is an important focus of our Programme for Government. “These steps will build on the significant support we already provide through Scottish Development International and its network of 34 offices across the world, including four in the US. “We must grasp all opportunities to strengthen Scotland’s reputation in world markets. Demand for Scottish products and services around the world is high and global customers recognise the innovation, quality and ambition of our businesses.”

Commercial Director of Summerhall Distillery Dave Quinnell said:

“We export around the world, including the US where we recently signed a new contract to sell more than 100,000 bottles a year. “Without Scottish Development International, we would not have been able to access the majority of our international markets. “We received help to draw up our initial export plan, to access specialist advice and to fund trade visits overseas. All of this has been vital to our business as we grow and continue to explore markets across the world.”

Background

Programme for Government 2025 to 2026 – gov.scot

Summerhall Distillery was opened as the first exclusive gin distillery established in Edinburgh for over 150 years, producing Pickering’s Gin. It has since become home to The Broody Hen Scotch Whisky and Coldsnap Vodka. The business has diversified into private and own label products, culminating in the formation of Edinburgh Bottlers & Co-Pack, specialising in premium private label spirits services.

In the last financial year Scottish Enterprise, whose overseas brand is Scottish Development International, reported £2.15 billion in planned international sales from the Scottish companies it has helped - among the highest results ever achieved.

The International Trade Partnership Programme is run with the Scottish Chambers of Commerce and will expand access to business membership organisations to provide support for trade missions to established and emerging markets.