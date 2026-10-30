New action to tackle harassment at work

Millions of people are set to get stronger protections from sexual harassment at work.

Crackdown on sexual harassment in the workplace, with employers required to take all reasonable steps to prevent it

Staff to be better protected from all forms of harassment by clients and customers

Changes come as part of the Employment Rights Act, which will benefit over 18 million workers.

Millions of people are set to get stronger protections from sexual harassment at work from today (Friday 30 October).

With nearly a quarter of adults who experience sexual harassment reporting it takes place in the workplace, these changes will ensure employers think seriously about the risks their staff face.

Harassment can leave someone dreading their next shift, questioning whether they will be believed or feeling like they have no choice but to tolerate unacceptable behaviour to keep their job. These changes send a clear message: feeling intimidated, humiliated or unsafe should never be part of anyone’s working day.

Minister for the Future of Work, Kate Dearden said:

No one should have to put up with sexual harassment. From today, employers must start taking stronger action to protect their staff, listening when people speak up and acting before problems emerge. I pay tribute to the campaigners whose tireless work today delivers the raise in standards to make sure everyone, whatever their job, can go to work and feel safe.

Employers must now take all reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment of their staff before it occurs. This could include practical measures like having a clear reporting policy or training staff on handling difficult situations.

Protections have also been strengthened for workers facing all forms of harassment from third parties. Going beyond protections for harassment between colleagues, this will now apply to clients and customers too.

Whether that is a passenger harassing a bus driver, a waiter being intimidated by diners, or a shop worker dealing with abuse from customers, reforms will ensure that unacceptable behaviour is not treated as part of the job.

Minister for Women and Equalities, Bridget Phillipson said:

Too many women are being forced to live smaller lives because of the scourge of misogyny, and that includes in the workplace. Strengthening the law to better protect women at work is an essential step as we work to shift attitudes and build a society where women can live freely not cowed by harassment and abuse. We’re working hand-in-hand with businesses to stamp out misogyny, with our new Misogyny Prevention Fund driving further action through programmes like youth mentoring, workplace training, and nationwide campaigns.

New measures to support workplace dialogue also start from today, with trade unions gaining strengthened rights for their representatives, as well as stronger rights to access workplaces and secure recognition.

These form part of the Government ‘resetting’ industrial relations and will allow trade unions to educate people about their rights, support conversations between employers and workers, resolve issues before they escalate, and facilitate the conditions for a satisfied workforce. In fact, evidence suggests that more satisfied workers are more productive ones.

Notes to Editors