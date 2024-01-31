Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
New advanced materials centre of excellence
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) has set up a £42.5m research partnership to develop ground-breaking new materials.
- New defence materials developed for extreme environments
- £42.5m partnership formed with industry and academia
- Defence scientists to lead pioneering research
The Defence Materials Centre of Excellence (DMEx) will bring together world-leading UK experts in a national effort to accelerate advances in defence material technology for extreme physical environments.
The DMEx will research, create, and prototype new materials for the armed forces that can survive in the harshest conditions such as:
- temperatures of 1,000 °C
- polar to tropical operations
- high impact vibrations
- shock
- blasts
- extreme water depth
Advanced materials are vital to keeping the UK safe – ranging from body armour for our personnel, to the protection of sensitive electronics in satellites from radiation damage and corrosion-resistant submarine components.
The Henry Royce Institute for advanced materials, which operates its hub at the University of Manchester, will lead the centre of excellence with 23 other partners from academia, industry, and research organisations such as the Catapult Network.
The Henry Royce Institute in Manchester. Credit: Henry Royce Institute
Defence Minister James Cartlidge yesterday said:
These exciting new materials not only fortify the safety of our personnel and assets, but also symbolise our creativity and innovation in the face of defence challenges.
The research and creation of these materials will secure highly skilled jobs and expertise across the country and cements the UK’s place as a global leader in advanced materials.
Dstl Chief Executive Dr Paul Hollinshead OBE MBA yesterday said:
Advanced materials are the building blocks of the future and an area of great international competition.
Today we are putting the UK on path to maintain its strategic advantage by harnessing all the nation’s talents.
This highly-collaborative partnership between Dstl, academia and industry will create operational advantage for our armed forces, while supporting UK growth and prosperity.
Defence research not only contributes directly to the prosperity of the UK but it also has a strong track record in developing innovations that have dual-use for the benefit of civilian applications. Funding in the Centre will also help the UK grow the vital skills needed in this important technology area.
A study commissioned by the UK Government showed advanced materials related activity contributes an estimated £14.4 billion in gross value added to the UK economy, equivalent to around £72,000 per employee.
The Centre is set to open later this year.
Centre Associate Director Laura Jones yesterday said:
This is a major milestone for Dstl and wider defence to explore and accelerate advanced materials innovation in the UK to help us stay ahead of future threats and challenges.
Dstl and Centre of Excellence Principal Scientist Matthew Lunt yesterday said:
Advanced materials are critical in so many areas and we are delighted to bring so much talent together to ensure we can create, sustain and develop these highly-specialised and skilled jobs for years to come.
Regius Professor Phil Withers FRENg FRS, Chief Scientist at the Henry Royce Institute and Regius Professor at the University of Manchester, yesterday said:
I am very excited about this opportunity for the Royce to team up with Catapults, industry, other universities and Dstl to bring many of the brightest minds and state of the art capabilities together to undertake materials research and development in support of the UK.
A physical vapour deposited type coating being applied by an electron beam gun. Credit: Henry Royce Institute
Dstl has pioneered numerous advances in materials working with industry and academic partners. A recent example being revolutionising the production of titanium by reducing the 40 stage process down to just 2 stages with a resulting halving in costs.
Titanium alloys offer the potential for transforming defence equipment as they have a similar strength to steel but with approximately half the weight. However, the current cost of titanium is prohibitively expensive for non-aerospace defence uses.
This emerging technological breakthrough is driving the possibility of affordable lightweight, robust, corrosion-resistant components for defence.
Dstl is now working with Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land, the University of Sheffield, BAE Systems, MBDA, Transition International and the Advanced Forming Research Centre on creating more affordable titanium for defence with 30 to 40% weight reduction while maintaining survivability.
Find out more about Dstl’s Advanced Materials Programme.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-advanced-materials-centre-of-excellence
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Veterans card rolled out to streamline access to services30/01/2024 15:15:15
Thousands of Armed Forces veterans can now apply for their HM Armed Forces Veteran Card following the launch of the service.
Defence Secretary awards medals to UK troops for Kosovo NATO peacekeeping mission29/01/2024 15:15:15
The Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps presented hundreds of personnel from the 1st Battalion The Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment with a medal for their contributions to NATO peacekeeping operations in Kosovo.
Bridging the gap: Essential military bridging contract secures 300 UK jobs25/01/2024 13:15:00
British Army battlefield mobility will be bolstered in a new £150 million contract for military-grade general support bridges which will secure 300 UK jobs.
More support for service leavers transitioning to civilian life24/01/2024 12:15:00
Personnel leaving the military are to receive more support for finding jobs in civilian life thanks to a new contract between the Ministry of Defence and Reed.
Statement on Air Strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen24/01/2024 10:10:00
On 22 January, the UK conducted further strikes against Houthi targets. Four Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4s, supported by a pair of Voyager tankers, joined US forces in a deliberate strike against Houthi sites in Yemen.
Joint Statement from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, and United States on Additional Strikes Against the Houthis in Yemen23/01/2024 10:20:00
Yesterday, the militaries of the United States and United Kingdom, at the direction of their respective governments with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, conducted an additional round of proportionate and necessary strikes against 8 Houthi targets in Yemen in response to the Houthis' continued attacks against international and commercial shipping as well as naval vessels transiting the Red Sea.
Navy Missile System used to destroy Red Sea drones to be upgraded23/01/2024 10:15:00
Cutting-edge Royal Navy missiles – recently used to shoot down multiple hostile drones in the Red Sea – will receive significant enhancements through an upgrade programme supporting hundreds of UK jobs.
Advanced future military laser achieves UK first19/01/2024 11:22:00
A military laser which could boost the UK Armed Forces with greater accuracy while reducing the reliance on high-cost ammunition has reached its next milestone.